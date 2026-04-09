Mercedes-Benz A200 Night Edition pricing and specs for South Africa

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The Mercedes-Benz A200 Night Edition can be specced with Manufaktur Alpine Grey or Polar White paint.

The Mercedes-Benz A200 Night Edition has gone on sale in South Africa.

Like its CLA sibling, which launched earlier this year, the four-door hatchback is finished in exclusive Manufaktur Alpine Grey solid paint and features the Night Package, which adds gloss black detailing to the exterior mirror housings and window trim.

LED high-performance headlamps with adaptive high-beam assist come standard. Polar White is also available as a paint option.

19-inch AMG alloy wheels come wrapped in 225/50-profile Bridgestone tyres. (Mercedes-Benz)

Other highlights include:

a star-pattern radiator grille louvre;

19-inch AMG alloy wheels wrapped in 225/50-profile Bridgestone performance tyres; and

a bespoke rear apron with a pronounced diffuser design.

Inside, the cabin mirrors that of the CLA and GLA, with twin 10.25-inch displays — one for infotainment and the other for the digital instrument cluster — running the latest MBUX operating system.

Additional interior features include:

turbine-style air vents;

64-colour ambient lighting;

a compact Nappa leather multifunction steering wheel; and

sports front seats.

The cabin mirrors that of the CLA and GLA, with twin 10.25-inch displays. (Mercedes-B)

The standard parking package includes:

a reverse camera;

lumbar support;

power-folding and auto-dimming side mirrors; and

an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Power comes from a 1.3l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 120kW and 270Nm, driving the front wheels through a 7G-DCT automatic transmission.

The Mercedes-Benz A200 Night Edition is priced from R889,700, including a five-year/100,000km service and maintenance plan.