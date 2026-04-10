New Kia Tasman goes on sale in South Africa: specs and pricing

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The new Kia Tasman has made its South African debut.

Here to challenge the established likes of the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, Volkswagen Amarok and Isuzu D-Max, this quirky-looking double-cab bakkie is 5,410mm long and 1,930mm wide, with a wheelbase of 3,270mm.

While maximum ground clearance in 4x4 models measures 252mm, a wading depth of 800mm means that the Tasman is suitably equipped to tackle challenging terrain and water crossings. Adding to its off-roading chops are approach angles of up to 32.2°, departure angles of up to 26.2° and a breakover angle of up to 25.8° — good for trundling over steep inclines and uneven surfaces.

Utility-wise, the double-cab offers a one-ton payload and a braked towing capacity of 3.5 tons. Load bin capacity measures 1,300l.

Load bin capacity measures 1,300l. (Kia)

Underpinning the Tasman is a robust ladder-frame chassis, paired with a double wishbone front suspension and a rigid rear axle arrangement with leaf springs — a combination Kia says gives the vehicle dependable load-carrying ability without sacrificing everyday comfort.

From launch, customers can pick between three model derivatives, starting with the entry-level Tasman LX.

Though pitched as the workhorse of the range, it comes equipped with a comprehensive list of core safety systems, including ABS, ESC, hill-start assist, downhill brake control, trailer stability assist and a multi-collision braking system, along with:

front, thorax and curtain airbags;

ISOFIX child-seat mounts;

a rear-view camera; and

front and rear parking distance sensors.

All Tasman derivatives ride on 17-inch alloy wheels. (Kia)

Convenience features include a smart key with push-button start, cruise control, electric windows, rear air vents, a centre console armrest with integrated storage, a power outlet and privacy glass.

Exterior highlights include LED daytime running lights, LED multi-focus reflector headlamps, front and rear fog lamps, auto-folding side mirrors, a gas-lift tailgate, functional roof rails and a load box with cargo rails and cleats.

Inside the cabin, the LX features cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, a multifunction steering wheel trimmed in artificial leather, illuminated sun visors, a rear occupant alert and a 60:40 split-folding rear bench. Infotainment is handled by a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth with voice recognition, two front USB ports, a six-speaker sound system and a four-inch digital driver display.

12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system is complemented by a 12-inch digital instrument cluster in SX and X-Pro models. (Kia)

Stepping up to the SX brings a notable increase in both safety and comfort, adding an expanded suite of driver assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control with driver monitoring, lane-keeping assist, lane-following assist, forward collision avoidance, blind-spot monitoring and a 360º camera system.

The interior gains artificial leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support and dual-zone climate control, while convenience is improved with features such as rain-sensing wipers, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror and an automatic defogger. The infotainment system is also upgraded with a larger 12-inch digital instrument cluster, four front USB ports and a wireless charging pad.

Externally, the SX adds items such as side steps, a load box bed liner, solar-control windscreen and front door glass, as well as puddle lamps integrated into the side mirrors.

The Tasman SX introduces a 360º camera system. (Kia)

At the sharp end of the range, the flagship X-Pro builds on the SX with a stronger focus on off-road capability and premium features. It replaces the mechanical locking differential (standard on the SX) with an electronic locking unit and adds Kia’s X-Trek off-road crawl function, while also introducing additional safety tech such as a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Inside, the X-Pro gains a heated steering wheel, an electrically adjustable front passenger seat, a sliding rear bench and upgraded comfort features including heated and ventilated front seats, ambient lighting and a rear centre armrest. The audio system is also enhanced with an eight-speaker Harman Kardon setup with an external amplifier, rounding off the range with a more upmarket feel.

Exterior revisions include unique vertical LED projection headlamps and a bridge-type roof rack, reinforcing its more rugged positioning.

All Tasman models get an eight-speed automatic transmission. (Kia)

Each derivative can be upgraded to Colour Coded specification, which Kia says offers a more refined exterior appearance, with key exterior elements finished in body colour. Available paint shades include Tan Beige, Interstellar Grey, Clear White, Aurora Black Pearl, Cityscape Green, Snow White Pearl, Steel Grey, Runway Red and Danim Blue.

Across the range, all Tasman derivatives are powered by Kia’s 2.2l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and offering four drive modes (Eco, Sport, Normal and Tow), this unit delivers 154kW at 3,800rpm and 440Nm of torque between 1,750rpm and 2,750rpm.

While claiming fuel consumption measures as low as 7.5l/100km, performance is sprightly, with 0-100km/h taking 10.4 seconds and a top speed of 185km/h.

The Tasman range starts at R679,995. (Kia)

Drive is sent exclusively to the rear wheels in the case of the LX, with the SX and X-Pro both benefitting from Kia’s four-wheel drive system and a low-range transfer case.

Now available at Kia dealerships, pricing for the new Tasman range is as follows:

2.2D AT 2WD LX: R679,995;

2.2D AT 2WD LX Colour Coded: R684,999;

2.2D AT 4WD SX: R879,995;

2.2D AT 4WD SX Colour Coded: R884,999;

2.2D AT 4WD X-Pro: R999,995; and

2.2D AT 4WD X-Pro Colour Coded: R1,004,999.

Pricing includes a six-year/90,000km service plan and a five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty.