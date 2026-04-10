VW to stop making top EV in US

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Volkswagen will end production of the ID.4 electric SUV at its Tennessee plant this month.

Volkswagen said on Thursday it will end production of the ID.4 electric SUV out of its Tennessee plant this month, citing a challenging time for the US electric vehicle market.

Carmakers have scaled back or canceled production of EVs after the federal government last fall ended the use of a $7,500 (R123,163) tax credit toward the purchase of an EV.

Volkswagen is shifting production at its Chattanooga, Tennessee, plant to its higher-volume petrol-powered SUVs, the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport.

The carmaker will launch production this summer of a redesigned version of its Atlas midsize SUV, scheduled to go on sale in 2027.

Volkswagen is planning a future version of the ID.4 for the North American market, but did not provide timing on its release.

The current inventory of ID.4 is expected to last into 2027.

ID.4 sales declined 62% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Volkswagen will still offer the ID. Buzz electric van in the US market.

Reuters