Motoring

Volkswagen deliveries drop as China, US demand weakens

VW eyes rebound in China with new locally developed models

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Volkswagen's global deliveries saw a 4% decline in early 2026. (Matthias Rietschel)

Volkswagen reported a dip in global deliveries at the start of the year, falling 4% year-on-year in the first three months of 2026, as the German carmaker battles with weak demand in China and the US.

Deliveries fell by 15% in China in the first quarter, the company said in a statement on Monday.

In the US, deliveries dropped by 20.5%, hit by steep tariffs and regulatory changes that have dampened demand for electric vehicles.

“The first quarter of 2026 was yet again characterised by very challenging economic and geopolitical conditions,” Volkswagen sales chief Marco Schubert said, adding that the automotive market was declining globally.

The company hopes to win back lost ground in China with an onslaught of locally developed new models in the coming months, while building on continued growth in Europe with new urban electric models in that market.

Reuters

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