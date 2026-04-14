New Honda Super-One is a modern-day City Turbo II

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Super-One has been engineered to offer a fun driving experience.

Honda has taken a leaf out of Renault’s playbook by unveiling a new retro-penned EV model.

Japan’s answer to the Renault Twingo, the Honda Super-One, tips a stylistic hat to the racy City Turbo II kei car that broke cover back in the 1980s.

Circular headlamps, blistered wheel arch flares and an unashamedly boxy profile come together to create a futuristic impression of yesteryear. Five colours are available, including Boost Violet Pearl, which is said to be inspired by blue jets and upper-atmospheric lightning — pick of the bunch, we think.

The Super-One's interior is similarly retro. (Honda)

Inside, you will find a pair of sports seats with aggressive side bolstering and an asymmetric colour pattern; a multifunction leather steering wheel with blue stitching; and a rectangular dashboard home to a large touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster and a bespoke eight-speaker Bose Premium Sound System. Old-school aficionados will be pleased to see Honda has employed physical buttons to control the HVAC system.

Under the bonnet is a single electric motor powered by a compact battery pack. Though Honda doesn’t state its kWh rating in the press release, it does say it gives the 1,090kg Super-One a real-world driving range of up to 274km.

Under normal conditions, maximum power is rated at 47kW. Hit the Boost mode button and this increases to 70kW for a much more spirited driving experience. With this mode activated, drivers can also use paddles on the steering wheel to “shift gears” on the simulated seven-speed transmission.

The Super-One borrows design cues from the City Turbo II of the 1980s. (Honda)

Honda has also spliced in its Active Sound Control system, which produces and plays a powerful virtual engine sound inside the cabin in accordance with driver input through the accelerator and brake pedals.

The gimmicks don’t stop there, though — Boost mode further introduces a unique triple-gauge cluster consisting of a battery temp gauge, a pseudo-tachometer and a power gauge, with a design reminiscent of mechanical analogue gauges. Similarly, the cabin mood lighting changes from blue to purple. So, plenty to keep tech nerds happy then.

The Honda Super-One will be available from Japanese dealerships from the end of May.