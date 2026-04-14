REVIEW | Leapmotor C10 makes weak case for range-extender EVs

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European auto giant Stellantis is home to many storied brands. From Alfa Romeo to Peugeot, the conglomerate is responsible for vaunted motoring nameplates — and these have often struggled to achieve mass-market appeal in South Africa.

One could argue that the collective needs a sharper strategy for Mzansi, now more than ever, as newer Chinese players enter the fray, fighting for consumers’ hearts and wallets.

Stellantis also has a partner from China in the form of Leapmotor. It owns a stake in the Eastern marque and recently entered talks to develop a new Opel model together.

Materials in the minimalist cabin are of a good standard. (Leapmotor)

For now Leapmotor sells one model, the C10, in the country. From a distance the vehicle resembles a Porsche Cayenne that shrunk in the wash. Or, as many like to say when commenting on Chinese doppelgangers, it looks like the Temu version.

Instead of a conventional key fob, the model uses a card, of the same dimensions as any one of the pieces of plastic in your wallet. You may expect the vehicle to unlock automatically on approach, like every keyless system since the advent of keyless-entry.

But no, the C10 requires that you tap the card over the side mirror in order to gain access. Sounds novel in theory, except it often does not read on the first tap. In a situation where you need to get in and go quickly, this poses a safety hazard.

Anyway, you managed to unlock the C10. Good marks for cabin quality, with pleasant materials, comfortable seats and high-grade, supple leatherette. There is no start button: place the card on its spot, engage gear and go. But perhaps you need to make some adjustments before you set off? As has become common practice in many of the Chinese models tested recently, side mirror adjustment is within the interface screen.

Setting off, the C10 is silent — as one would expect of an electric vehicle — until you press on and remember that this is not a standard EV. This is a range-extender EV (REEV); which means it has an engine in addition to an electric motor.

The engine has no connection to the wheels, but is there exclusively to power the battery which serves the electric motor. Not a new technology, we first experienced it with the original BMW i3 Range Extender (REX) back in 2015. The configuration is not widely deployed. There is only one other REEV on the local market, which is a derivative of the Changan Hunter double-cab.

Side mirror adjustment is done via the infotainment screen. (Leapm)

On the internal combustion side of the C10 is a 1.5l petrol unit. Thanks to this and its 50l fuel tank, a range of as much as 970km is achievable. The battery yields a claimed range of 145km on pure electric power, at which point it can be plugged in like any EV — or you can let the petrol motor do its thing.

The battery capacity is 28.4kWh, so work on an amount of R208.74 for a full charge at a public DC facility. Performance is adequate, covering the 0-100km/h sprint in a claimed 8.5 seconds, with its EV motor’s 158kW/320Nm being sent to the rear wheels. Average electricity consumption was 13.6kWh/100km and the petrol engine consumption was indicated at 7.3l/100km.

It makes for a relaxed highway cruiser and is agreeable around town, once you get used to the odd sensation of hearing an engine, but not directly feeling its associated characteristics. That constant drone in the background is fatiguing.

Visual cues seem to have taken inspiration from Porsche's Cayenne. (Leapmotor)

But the biggest problem facing the Leapmotor C10 is the existence of more compelling plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) options for similar money, from brands that are better recognised.

PHEV options like the BYD Sealion 5 (from R499,900); Chery Tiggo 7 CSH (from R599,900); Omoda C7 SHS (from R689,900) and Haval H6 PHEV (from R749,900), or even the Haval H6 GT PHEV, could be had.

The C10 costs upwards of R759,900 (Style) and the top-range Design is R799,900. Warranty is of a five-year/100,000km duration; with separate eight-year/150,000km coverage for the battery pack. The vehicle has a five-year/100,000km service plan.