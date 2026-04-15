Toyota plans Hilux gathering in bid for Guinness World Records

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The record attempts are open to all Hilux derivatives.

Toyota South Africa is planning a large-scale gathering of Hilux owners in a bid to set multiple Guinness World Records. These include:

the most pickup tailgates closed simultaneously;

most cars switching on their lights simultaneously;

most car doors closed simultaneously; and

most car horns sounded simultaneously.

The event is scheduled for May 13 at Nampo Park in Bothaville, Free State, where thousands of Hilux vehicles from across multiple generations are expected to take part.

According to the carmaker, the record attempts are open to all Hilux derivatives, including Single Cab, Xtra Cab and Double Cab models. Vehicles must be roadworthy and entry is limited to two occupants per vehicle.

Participants who attend and take part in all record attempts will be entered into a draw to win a next-generation Hilux Xtra Cab. The prize includes 12 months of insurance cover and R30,000 worth of accessories.

Beyond the record attempts, the event will include brand activations and displays from Toyota divisions and associated brands, including Toyota Financial Services, Toyota Insurance, Hino and Lexus. Merchandise and entertainment activities are also planned.

The Hilux has been sold in South Africa since 1969 and remains one of the country’s best-selling bakkies. Toyota says more than 23-million units have been sold globally, with about 1.2-million sold locally.

Registration is open online, with organisers advising early sign-up due to limited space.