Volkswagen ups its EV game with introduction of new ID.3 Neo

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The ID.3 Neo's new headlamp clusters are linked by an LED light bar.

Volkswagen has pulled the wraps off its new ID.3 Neo.

Essentially a comprehensively overhauled version of the ID.3 launched back in 2018, the all-electric hatchback features a refreshed exterior with new front and rear bumpers, a reprofiled bonnet and redesigned headlamp clusters linked by a continuous LED light bar.

The Wolfsburg design team has also added an illuminated VW logo.

The ID.3 Neo offers a driving range of up to 630km. (Gruppe C Photography)

Inside, the cabin has been upgraded with more premium materials, a panel of physical buttons for the HVAC system, and a new multifunction steering wheel that ditches the previous capacitive touch-sensitive controls. There’s also a new 30.5cm touchscreen infotainment system and a 26cm digital instrument cluster.

A range of driver assistance systems comes standard, including lane assist, front assist and turning brake functionality. Buyers can also opt for features such as:

connected travel assist with traffic light recognition;

an augmented-reality head-up display;

panoramic glass sunroof;

360º camera;

massaging front seats;

a Harman Kardon sound system;

Park Assist Pro; and

a removable tow bar-mounted bicycle carrier (with a load capacity of 75kg).

An overhauled cabin offers more premium materials, physical buttons and a new infotainment system. (VW )

Under the bonnet, the ID.3 Neo features newly developed powertrains with revised motors that deliver higher torque and improved efficiency. As a result, it offers a driving range of up to 630km (WLTP).

From launch, the ID.3 Neo will be available in three trim levels — Trend, Life and Style — along with three power outputs and battery options.

The electric motors produce 125kW, 140kW and 170kW. The entry-level 125kW version is paired with a 50kWh battery and is offered in the Trend derivative. The Life and Style models can be specified with either a 58kWh battery paired with the 140kW motor, or a larger 79kWh unit matched to the 170kW output.

Physical buttons are used to control the HVAC system. (VW )

In terms of charging, the 50kWh and 58kWh batteries support DC fast-charging at up to 105kW, while the 79kWh version can accept up to 183kW.

Volkswagen said pre-sales of the ID.3 Neo will start in Germany and other European markets on Thursday.