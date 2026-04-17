Chinese EV maker shuns price war in SA to focus on building brand

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The electric Dolphin Surf is one of the BYD vehicles on sale in SA.

Chinese EV maker BYD is deliberately avoiding a price war in SA as competition ramps up in the continent’s second biggest car market, its local managing director said on Wednesday.

The country has seen a growing influx of new electric, plug-in hybrid, range extender and traditional hybrid car brands, many from China, offering sharply priced vehicles to win market share in an industry still dominated by internal-combustion engines.

Several newcomers have relied on launch discounts to build volumes, but Steve Chang, MD of BYD Auto SA, said the car maker had chosen a different route.

“We’re not chasing numbers, not yet,” Chang said in an interview on the sidelines of the local launch of BYD’s Atto 8 plug-in hybrid SUV.

“We are doing things a bit differently, slower in other people’s opinion. But we’re trying to build a brand.”

For the first time since launching, BYD has published its monthly sales figures, revealing that it sold 589 units in March, a few sales behind Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis and outperforming established legacy brands like Volvo.

South Africa’s new energy vehicle market is still nascent, but sales have been growing from a low base, increasing 7.1% to 16,716 units in 2025 as hybrids and plug-in models gain traction.

Chang said frequent price cuts could undermine resale values. “We don’t want to discount our people too much because we care about the first buyers, we care about the registry value of the vehicle, we care about the brand value,” he said.

Instead, BYD has focused on what Chang described as “price parity”, offering electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles at prices comparable to petrol or diesel models, rather than relying on promotions.

Its newly launched seven-seater Atto 8 SUV is priced from just more than R1m.

The ‌Chinese EV giant entered SA in 2023 as part of its broader global expansion. Chang said the company has focused first on educating consumers both about the BYD brand and about electric vehicle technology more broadly.

“We spend a lot of money and resources on market education,” he said. “We’re very patient. We know we need to work at South Africa’s pace, introduce the product step by step.”

Reuters