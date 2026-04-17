Mercedes-Benz previews electric C-Class cabin ahead of April debut

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The end-to-end MBUX Hyperscreen found in larger models will become a cost option in the new car.

Mercedes-Benz has given the world a first glimpse of the first all-new electric C‑Class.

To be revealed in South Korea on April 20, the company says it’s yet again redefining the segment with a car shaped by extensive customer feedback, driver-centric design and high-levels of performance, driving dynamics, intuitive intelligence and personalisation.

Choosing to focus on the the interior, the firm says it’ll be a crafted sanctuary in a class of its own with more space and a high-quality feel than before, supported by cutting-edge digital savviness, including the debut of the MBUX Hyperscreen option.

A large panoramic glass roof, seats with massage function and soothing sounds come together for a multisensory environment. It debuts a new “Softtorino” leather grain, distinguished by its “Twisted Diamond” pattern design. An AMG Line brings moccasin stitching on the side bolsters, but three elegant standard cabin shades of deep black, warm beech brown and stylish ivory beige are on offer.

A large panoramic glass roof creates an airy cabin ambiance. (Mercedes-Benz AG – Communicati)

A wide range of trim elements includes natural fibre honeycomb in white open-pore, fine-line birch wood open-pore in grey or brown, and AMG carbon fibre. The C-Class will also have a vegan-certified interior option.

Metallic elements on the air vents, speaker grilles, door handles and switches for the electric seat adjustment offer ornamental beauty, and for the first time the speaker grilles feature a horizontal line graphic with a three-dimensional relief and a two-tone finish. These are crafted in stainless steel with the optional Burmester 3D surround sound system.

The event will be live-streamed from South Korea on April 20, from 12.30pm CEST. Tune in via this link.