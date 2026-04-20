Mercedes takes aim at BMW i3 with new electric C-Class

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its new electric C-Class which, thanks to those short overhangs and coupé-like silhouette, is more GT fastback than a traditional three-box saloon.
While this certainly speaks of evolving consumer tastes, it also proves beneficial when it comes to aerodynamics — a drag coefficient as low as 0.22 helps this BMW i3 rival squeeze the most range out of its battery pack.
This sleek body shape is complemented by a large front grille characterised by no fewer than 1,050 illuminated dots; a pair of narrow LED headlamps with integrated “star-emblem” daytime running lights; lots of chrome exterior elements; and pop-out door handles should you specify the optional Keyless-Go package with hands-free access. Wheel sizes range from 18 to 20 inches, a panoramic roof is standard and the rear features circular taillights with a star design.
Inside, things are suitably luxurious, with a cabin said to be hewn from class-leading materials such as “Twisted Diamond” Nappa leather and trim finishers ranging from open-pore wood to carbon fibre. Like on the GLC, customers can tick the box for vegan-friendly upholstery certified by The Vegan Society. Also on offer are high-end electric seats with massage functionality and a newly developed automatic climate control system Mercedes says heats up twice as fast as the one used in combustion-powered models.
Tech is plentiful, and the optional MBUX Hyperscreen is a thing of digital beauty. Spanning the full breadth of the dashboard, it measures 39.1 inches — the largest screen ever fitted to a C-Class — and boasts exceptional sharpness thanks to HD resolution and innovative matrix backlighting featuring more than 1,000 individual LEDs.
If this is a little OTT for you, Mercedes is also offering a slightly smaller (and probably more affordable) MBUX Superscreen that combines three screens under a large, continuous glass surface. No matter which of the two you pick, both are controlled by high-performance chips and real-time graphics from Unity Game Engine, and both run the brand’s latest fourth-generation MBUX infotainment system.
The latter integrates with AI systems such as ChatGPT, Microsoft Bing and Google Gemini to offer occupants a supercharged version of the MBUX Virtual Assistant.
Electric C-Class owners can also look forward to optional augmented reality navigation borrowed from the S-Class and EQS; standard Distronic distance control; 27 cameras and sensors; and the option of advanced assisted driving packages, including MB.Drive Assist Pro, offering Level 2 point-to-point autonomous driving capability in countries where it is allowed.
So what about the powertrain? Initially, the new C-Class will be available in range-topping 400 4Matic guise. This pairs two electric motors — one connected to the front axle, the other to the rear axle via a two-speed gearbox — with a 94 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. With an output of 360kW and 800Nm of torque, Mercedes claims this 2,460kg flagship will sprint from 0–100km/h in four seconds.
With a more conservative approach to the accelerator pedal, you can expect a maximum driving range of up to 762km. Thanks to 800-volt technology, a range of up to 325km can be added in just 10 minutes when plugged into a high-speed (330 kW) DC charger. Mercedes says further models with rear-wheel and all-wheel drive, as well as various battery variants, will follow next year. These include a rear-wheel-drive model with an expected range of about 800km.
Complementing this electric powertrain is a potent brake system offering up to 300 kW of regeneration and a chassis available with two suspension set-ups. The standard comfort offering features passive amplitude-selective damping that Mercedes says delivers “excellent driving dynamics and outstanding ride comfort”. It is based on a sophisticated four-link axle arrangement up front and an advanced multi-link axle suspended on a subframe at the rear.
The optional Agility and Comfort package takes this a step further with the addition of Airmatic intelligent suspension control and rear-axle steering. Engage Sport mode and the car will automatically lower its ride height for enhanced driving dynamics and increased stability. Definitely a worthwhile upgrade if you enjoy your twisties.
Now available to order in Europe, Mercedes is looking at launching the electric C-Class in South Africa in 2027.
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