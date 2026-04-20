Ssangyong to showcase new Musso double-cab at commercial show

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The Ssangyong Musso is sold in other markets and is now more advanced.

Do you recall Ssangyong that operated in South Africa from the mid-nineties selling cars including the Musso bakkie, Actyon and Rexton nameplates?

The South Korean car brand has rebranded to KGM, and it will showcase its all-new Musso at the Commercial Vehicle Show 2026 next week.

It launches with the latest-generation diesel engines and an all-new Musso EV, South Korea’s first fully electric bakkie.

The company still operates in more that 160 countries, with a strong presence in Europe, Australia and New Zealand, and is focused on SUVs and bakkies. It says it will be available in a trim level aptly named Rhino.

The next-generation Musso introduces an assertive front-end design and a higher, more purposeful stance, paired with a substantially upgraded interior with improved materials, smarter technology integration and a more refined driving environment.

Power comes from KGM’s e-XDi 2.2-litre diesel engine paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and a selectable four-wheel drive system as standard. The pick-up can also tow up to 3.5-tonnes and carry more than 1,000kg in payload.

Luxury and safety aspects include advanced driver assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, speed ​warning, a 3D around-view monitoring system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as off-road specialised features such as a four-wheel drive (4WD) system, a limited-slip differential (LSD) system, and Clear Sight Ground View (CSV).