New Ford Territory arrives with bolder styling and updated tech

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The refreshed Ford Territory range has landed in South Africa.

Building on the strengths of the outgoing model launched locally in 2024, this mid-size SUV hits the asphalt with enhanced exterior styling and a refreshed interior with updated tech.

New wheels and a revised rear bumper complete the revamp. (Ford)

The most notable differences are found up front, where Ford has bolted on a more chiselled bonnet, a new front grille and trapezoidal bumper, L-shaped daytime running lights and compact LED headlamp modules. There’s also an all-new wheel design, a redesigned rear bumper and a revised paint palette with two new shades: Cactus Grey and Oasis Green.

The cabin has been tweaked with the addition of new seats featuring more supportive headrests and a redesigned 12.3-inch infotainment display Ford says offers a more intuitive, user-friendly interface. We’re glad to hear this, as a clunky infotainment experience was one of our biggest gripes with the outgoing car. There’s also new Arkamys 3D Audio software for a more immersive listening experience and, for the first time in the Territory, Ford App connectivity, which allows owners to remotely lock or unlock their vehicle, schedule remote start times, monitor vehicle status and receive vehicle health alerts from their smartphone.

Ford says the infotainment system now features a more user-friendly interface. (Ford)

Meanwhile, an expanded suite of driver-assist technologies includes lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist and lane-centring control.

Under the bonnet, things are unchanged, with power coming from the existing 1.8l four-cylinder turbocharged EcoBoost petrol engine, producing 138kW and 318Nm. This is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Drive modes, automatic start-stop and adaptive cruise control — available on Trend and Titanium derivatives — are included.

Now available at Ford dealerships, pricing for the enhanced Territory line-up is:

Territory Ambiente: R534,900

Territory Trend: R584,900

Territory Titanium: R643,900

Pricing includes a six-year/90,000km Ford Optional Service Plan, a four-year/120,000km Ford warranty, four-year/unlimited-distance roadside assistance, and a five-year/unlimited-distance corrosion warranty.