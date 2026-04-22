BMW South Africa rolls out limited-edition two-and four wheel models

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BMW South Africa and its Motorrad division have joined forces to launch a trio of special-edition models across two and four wheels.

First up is the S 1000 RR M2 Edition, finished in Black Storm Metallic with red accents on the front fairing and passenger seat cover. Priced at R406,950, it also features a tinted windscreen, an M-embossed seat and red-accented Design Option wheels.

The S 1000 RR M2 Edition. (BMW)

Next is the M 1000 RR M2 Edition (R882,100), which shares the Black Storm Metallic finish and adds red detailing on the M carbon wheel rims, fuel tank and front fairings. The front M winglets also feature RR insignia in a matching red finish.

Both M2 Editions are available with an Akrapovič performance exhaust system and are limited to 10 units each.

The M 1000 RR M2 Edition. (BMW)

Joining the two motorcycles is the M2 Coupé RR Edition, finished in Black Sapphire Metallic and equipped with a range of visual upgrades. These include a staggered set of Jet Black M Performance wheels (20-inch front, 21-inch rear), black front and rear splitters with red inserts, a black roof spoiler, and a black flow-through boot spoiler with a red accent stripe. M Performance suspension with red springs is standard, along with a custom Akrapovič exhaust.

The M2 Coupé RR Edition boasts two rear spoilers and a custom Akrapovič exhaust. (BMW)

Inside, the cabin features black seats with red bolsters and contrast stitching, echoing the steering wheel’s red centre marker at the 12 o’clock position and the two M buttons for customised driving modes. Another distinguishing feature is the standard sunroof, which is exclusive to this edition.

Five six-speed manual and five eight-speed M Steptronic transmission models with Drivelogic will be offered when the cars arrive in the fourth quarter of 2026. Pricing will be confirmed closer to launch.