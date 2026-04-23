Motoring

Honda to exit South Korean car market by end of this year

Japanese carmaker cites shifting market conditions in decision to withdraw

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Honda says it has been offering the Accord and CR-V models in South Korea. (Josh Lefkowitz)

Honda said on Thursday it has decided to discontinue its automobile sales operations in South Korea at ]year-end, citing changes in the environment surrounding the global and South Korean automobile markets.

Japan’s second-largest carmaker said it had been offering the Accord and CR-V models in South Korea, where it started automotive sales in 2004. It could not immediately confirm how many cars it sold in South Korea last year.

Honda is struggling with shrinking sales in key Asian markets as it faces growing competition from rivals, including South Korean and Chinese brands.

In China its retail sales fell to 646,000 vehicles in 2025, down 60% from five years earlier. Honda will also shut down at least one joint venture car plant in China, sources told Reuters last week.

Honda’s sales also declined year-on-year last year in Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Reuters

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