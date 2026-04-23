New Audi A1 Sportback S line model arrives in South Africa

Audi South Africa has introduced a new S line derivative to its A1 Sportback range.
Slotting in between the entry-level Advanced and flagship Black Edition models, Audi says this newcomer offers “a more dynamic design expression” alongside enhanced lighting and comfort features.
Take a short drive through the spec sheet and you’ll notice highlights such as:
- full LED headlamps and Plus taillight clusters;
- 17-inch alloy wheels;
- front sport seats with cloth upholstery; and
- an auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror.
The new A1 Sportback S line is priced at R549,000 and includes a five-year/100,000km service and maintenance plan as standard.
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