Nissan Terrano reborn as rugged PHEV Concept

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With ample ground clearance and chunky all-terrain tyres, the Terrano PHEV Concept looks like a proper overlander.

Nissan is reviving the Terrano nameplate for a new off-roader designed to address the dual needs of outdoor adventure and urban commuting.

Unveiled at the Beijing Auto Show, the Terrano PHEV Concept appears to take aim at rivals such as the Toyota Land Cruiser, with tough, squared-off styling and what looks like generous ground clearance to aid in conquering gnarly obstacles.

Bespoke roof rack adds to its overlanding chops. (Nissan)

This is complemented by relatively short front and rear overhangs and chunky all-terrain tyres. Other standout features include an illuminated radiator grille, a plethora of auxiliary spotlights, extensive wheel-arch cladding, a bespoke roof rack and a full-size spare wheel mounted on the side-opening tailgate.

No technical specifications have been provided, aside from confirmation that the Terrano will be equipped with the carmaker’s latest plug-in hybrid technology. This should deliver ample range from the internal combustion engine, along with a useful amount of electric-only driving for short urban trips.

Nissan says the production version of the Terrano PHEV is scheduled to be unveiled within a year. While China will be its primary market, it will also be offered in select global markets.