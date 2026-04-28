Peugeot to make China‑built vehicles using Dongfeng technology

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Peugeot made its comeback to the Beijing International Auto Show, unveiling two new concept cars.

Stellantis’ Peugeot brand will start producing vehicles in China using technology from long-time partner Dongfeng for the domestic market and for export, the carmaker said on Friday.

The announcement came as Peugeot made its comeback to the Beijing International Auto Show, unveiling two new concept cars, and marks a renewed industrial push by the French Italian carmaker in the world’s largest auto market after years of weak sales and restructuring.

Stellantis said the new concept cars unveiled in Beijing “prefigure a new line-up of large sedans and SUVs, produced in China for China, and for export from China to Peugeot’s overseas markets”.

The cars will combine Peugeot’s design flair and driving dynamics with technology from partner Dongfeng, it said.

They will be manufactured at Dongfeng’s Wuhan plant. The first one of the new models will be launched in 2027, a Peugeot spokesman said.

The two carmakers already cooperate in China through their DPCA joint venture

Reuters