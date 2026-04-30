New Omoda C4 set for South Africa launch later this year

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The new Omoda C4 has been unveiled at the Beijing International Auto Show 2026, adding another model to the Chinese carmaker’s growing crossover range.

Revealed to international media this week, the C4 continues Omoda’s push towards more design- and technology-focused products, with an emphasis on attracting younger buyers to its stable.

The model introduces the brand’s latest “Cyber Mecha” design language, characterised by sharp lighting elements, angular bodywork and a more assertive stance.

Inside, the focus shifts to connectivity and user experience. The cabin features a 13.2-inch central touchscreen, paired with a next-generation digital cockpit and a suite of driver assistance systems. In total, Omoda said the C4 offers up to 16 advanced driver assistance features aimed at improving safety and simplifying driving and parking.

The C4 will join Omoda's local line-up later in 2026. (Omoda)

Omoda has also introduced an AI-powered voice assistant, built on a large language model, designed to deliver more personalised responses and expanded functionality over time. Additional features include a 540º camera system and 50W wireless charging.

The C4 will be offered with a choice of internal combustion and hybrid powertrains as the brand continues to expand its electrified line-up.

South Africa is expected to be among the markets receiving the new model, with a local launch planned for the second half of 2026.

Further details, including specifications and pricing, will be announced closer to its arrival.