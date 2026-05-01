Ferrari Purosangue sharpened up with new Handling Speciale pack

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Handling Speciale package brings visual changes, including a new set of alloy wheels.

Ferrari has introduced a new Handling Speciale package for its Purosangue SUV.

According to the Italian carmaker it focuses on dynamic performance, adding a recalibrated active suspension system that reduces body movements by 10%. It also includes revised transmission software aimed at improving response times and delivering more decisive gear changes, particularly in the Manettino “Race” and “ESC-Off” modes.

In-cabin sound has also been adjusted through a dedicated setting, which is more pronounced at start-up and under acceleration. This is intended to further emphasise the rambunctious character of the naturally aspirated 6.5l V12 engine, which produces 533kW and 716Nm of torque.

Specifying the Handling Speciale package also brings visual changes, including a new set of alloy wheels (22-inch front and 23-inch rear), carbon-fibre side shields, matt black exhaust tips, a black rear Prancing Horse emblem, satin-finished Ferrari script and an interior plaque identifying the configuration.