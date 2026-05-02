Former F1 driver and Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi dies at 59

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Zanardi refused to end his sporting career and instead turned to para-cycling, becoming one of Italy's most successful Paralympic athletes.

Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi, who lost both legs in a racing crash and went on to win Paralympic gold medals, has died at the age of 59, his family said on Saturday.

Zanardi, from Bologna, made his F1 debut in 1991 and later achieved success in the Cart series in the US, winning back-to-back championships in 1997 and 1998.

His life took a dramatic turn in September 2001 when he was involved in a high-speed crash during a Cart race in Germany that led to the amputation of both legs.

Zanardi refused to end his sporting career and instead turned to para-cycling, becoming one of Italy’s most successful Paralympic athletes.

He won four gold medals and two silver medals at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Games.

“It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Alessandro Zanardi, which occurred suddenly yesterday evening, May 1,” his family said.

“Alex passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family and friends.

“The family express their heartfelt thanks to all those who are showing their support at this time and ask that their grief and privacy be respected during this period of mourning.”

Zanardi also claimed multiple world championship titles in para-cycling and became a powerful advocate for athletes with disabilities.

His life took another blow in 2020 when he was seriously injured after being struck by a truck while competing in a charity para-cycling relay in Tuscany. He sustained serious head injuries and spent years undergoing treatment.

Reuters