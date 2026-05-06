Error in diesel levy adjustment caused overstated increase, department says

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Fill up now. The prices of petrol and diesel see major hikes on Wednesday.

A calculation error resulted in the government announcing an overstated increase in the price of diesel, the department of mineral & petroleum resources said on Tuesday, a few hours before the adjustment kicks in.

“During the calculation of fuel prices for May 2026, the additional 93c per litre reduction in the fuel levy on diesel was erroneously captured as 0.93c per litre,” the department said in a statement a day after the initial announcement.

“This resulted in a higher increase in the wholesale price of R6.19 per litre instead of R5.27 per litre for diesel.”

The government had announced on April 29 that it was extending to June 2 its R3 a litre reduction in the general fuel levy for petrol — first unveiled on March 31 — and pausing the tax on diesel. This is to partially cushion consumers from the blow of another round of hefty price increases from Wednesday due to the Middle East war.

The government said the temporary relief for diesel will be increased by 93c to R3.93 a litre. The general fuel levy for petrol will remain at the present R1.10 for another month while no levy will be charged for diesel. The calculation error erroneously retained a 93c levy for diesel.

“The error is highly regrettable, and the department apologises for any inconvenience caused ahead of the fuel price adjustment,” it said in its latest statement.

The R3.27 jump in the petrol price from Wednesday remains in place, as does the R4.22 per litre increase for paraffin.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana proposes to cut the fuel levy relief after June 2 and phase it out before July.

From early June the general fuel levy for petrol will thus be adjusted from the current R1.10 per litre to R2.60/l and that for diesel from zero to R1.97 before the relief falls away by July. The Treasury is forgoing R17.2bn in tax revenue through the relief.

Being a net oil importer, South Africa has been among the hardest-hit countries after the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, triggering a war that has disrupted global oil supply and sent prices soaring.