Family-sized Kia Carens arrives in SA ready to take on heavyweight rivals

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The Kia Carens has gone on sale in SA. Based on stretched Seltos underpinnings and slotting beneath the much larger Carnival, this India-built seven-seater MPV takes on rivals such as the Suzuki XL6, Suzuki Ertiga, Hyundai Grand Creta and Toyota Rumion.

Measuring 4,540mm in length with a 2,780mm wheelbase, the Carens features SUV-inspired styling centred on Kia’s latest “Opposites United” design philosophy. This includes slim LED daytime running lights, separate star-map-inspired LED headlamp clusters and similarly slim taillights linked by a thin LED light bar. There’s also black plastic cladding around the wheel arches and rocker panels, while the front and rear skid plates get an aluminium-look satin finish.

Top-tier models ride on 17-inch alloy wheels. (Kia)

Four model grades are offered, starting with the entry-level Carens LS. Riding on 16-inch alloy wheels, it comes standard with a height-adjustable driver’s seat, cloth and artificial leather upholstery, a centre armrest with integrated storage, and manual air conditioning. Infotainment is handled by a 20cm touchscreen, paired with six loudspeakers and offering wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as Bluetooth with voice recognition. Also included are an 11cm TFT instrument display, rear park distance sensors and partial LED rear combination lamps.

Next is the Carens LX, which adds 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, electrically folding mirrors and roof rails. Inside, it gains seatback storage pockets, artificial leather upholstery, cruise control and a wireless smartphone charger.

All models offer seating for seven. (Kia)

Building on this is the Carens EX, which features full LED daytime running lights, a smart key system with push-button start, a larger 32cm touchscreen infotainment system and front parking sensors.

The flagship Carens SX adds features such as electrically adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support, smart cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, electric windows with safety function for the driver and passenger, and heated front seats. It also gains a fully digital 30cm instrument cluster integrated with the infotainment display, along with a Bose premium sound system with eight loudspeakers.

Power across the range comes from a 1.5l four-cylinder turbodiesel. (Kia)

All Carens models come standard with ABS, electronic stability control, hill-start assist and multiple airbags, including front, side and curtain airbags. The SX further introduces a suite of advanced driver assistance systems, including a 360º camera, blind-spot view monitor, blind-spot collision avoidance, lane-keeping assist, forward collision-avoidance assist and lane-following assist.

Across the range, all Carens models are powered by a 1.5l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine producing 85kW and 250Nm of torque. Capable of sipping as little as 5.0l/100km on the combined cycle, this capable unit is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox in the Carens LS and a six-speed automatic transmission in the Carens LX, EX and SX models.

The SX model gets a 30cm instrument cluster integrated with the infotainment display. (Kia)

The new Carens range is now available at Kia dealerships, with pricing as follows:

Carens LS: R399,995

Carens LX: R459,995

Carens EX: R499,995

Carens SX: R599,995

All models are sold with a five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty (including roadside assistance), and a three-year/45,000km service plan.