VW Golf GTI Edition 50 steals Nürburgring lap record from Honda

The Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50 has set a new lap record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife.
With racing and development driver Benjamin Leuchter at the wheel, this special-edition hot hatch lapped the 20.832km circuit in 7:44.523. The achievement — 1.607 seconds faster than its 2025 attempt — makes it the current fastest front-wheel drive production vehicle around what is perhaps the world’s most fearsome racetrack, eclipsing the Honda Civic Type R by 0.358 seconds.
In case you need a refresher, the GTI Edition 50 is powered by a 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged EA888 petrol engine producing 239kW and 420Nm of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG transmission and locking front differential. Straight-line performance is rapid, with Volkswagen claiming a 0-100km/h time of 5.3 seconds and a top speed of 270km/h.
While DCC adaptive chassis control is fitted as standard, customers also have the option of specifying the GTI Performance package. Tick this box — as Leuchter did for his record run — and you unlock a specially tuned chassis lowered by an additional 5mm (20mm vs 15mm), a lightweight R-Performance exhaust system with rear silencers fashioned from titanium, and 19-inch forged alloy wheels wrapped in sticky 235/35 Bridgestone Potenza Race semi-slick tyres.
“The Nordschleife is unique with its bends, very different sections, bumps and even jumps,” says Leuchter. “And the same is true for this GTI: with impressive power, a very neutral set-up and at the same time the ability to take any bumps in its stride.
“The Golf GTI Edition 50 is therefore more than just an anniversary model: it shows what performance in the compact segment can feel like when technical expertise, passion and 50 years of GTI history come together.”
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