Stellantis and Leapmotor to add manufacturing to EV partnership

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Stellantis has a 51% stake in the Leapmotor International JV, while the Chinese EV maker holds a 49% stake.

Stellantis and China’s Leapmotor plan to expand their partnership from a commercial arrangement to a manufacturing co-operation in Europe, the Franco-Italian carmaker said on Friday.

Stellantis bought a 21% stake in Leapmotor in 2023 and formed a largely commercial joint venture where the Franco-Italian car group has the rights to sell Leapmotor electric vehicles outside China.

Stellantis has a 51% stake in the Leapmotor International (LPMI) JV, while the Chinese electric vehicle maker holds a 49% stake.

Under the plan announced on Friday, the partners are adding production of Leapmotor’s B10 SUV and of a new jointly developed electric C‑SUV under the Opel brand at Stellantis’ Zaragoza plant in Spain.

A new jointly developed electric C‑SUV under the Opel brand will be built at Stellantis’ Zaragoza plant in Spain. (Stellantis)

They will also co-operate in purchasing vehicle parts through LPMI, to benefit from combined scale and established Chinese know-how in EV technology.

“The objective would be to boost price competitiveness by leveraging the Chinese New Energy Vehicle ecosystem, while using European supply chain capabilities to strengthen resilience and accelerate time-to-market for new models,” Stellantis said in a statement.

The two groups are also considering allocating new Leapmotor models to Stellantis’ Madrid plant, in Spain, from 2028 and potentially transferring the ownership of the site to LPMI.

Reuters