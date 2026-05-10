ROAD TRIP | Cruising the West Coast in MG’s compacts

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Lately my YouTube history reveals overindulgence in classic Top Gear reviews. Stuff from the mid-2000s, when the trio actually tested regular cars, before the show blew up for its over-the-top antics.

On one episode circa 2005, Jeremy Clarkson evaluated the MG ZT 260. The ZT was based on the Rover 75 architecture, but had the heat turned all the way up with a V8 engine source from the Mustang. Clarkson loved the car, but there were quips thrown in about MG’s precarious financial state and uncertain future at that time. As we know, the company was eventually acquired by China’s Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC).

Over the past 15 years the MG nameplate adorned a raft of new products. The marque lives on, its identity is certainly more Chinese than British. Watching a recent documentary on the rebirth of MG, comments from design director Carl Gotham piqued my interest. He said MG should not be thought of as purely British or Chinese but, rather, a global car brand.

One could dismiss that as marketing bumf, sure. But the results of MG’s global ambitions are hard to ignore. In February this year the brand celebrated 1-million unit sales in Europe.

Now it may not reach that figure in Mzansi any time soon, but if it can hold its own and prove sustainability amid the rising number of Chinese players on the scene, its custodians should be pleased.

Last month MG invited us to take its ZS Pro crossover on a drive across the Western Cape, which included a quick track activity in the MG 3 hatchback.

Budget status is evident, but upmarket veneers enliven the ambience. (MG SA)

Before we chat about those, we should remind you that MG officially returned to SA in 2025. Previously, the Chinese-rebirthed iteration of MG was active from 2011 and then quiet after the launch of the old MG 3 around 2014. Back then, the brand was distributed by Combined Motor Holdings (CMH).

Now MG SA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the mother company in China. Having that direct support augurs well for its future prospects.

Regular readers will recall that we have reviewed the brand’s other products in detail, including the swanky HS, a C-segment sport-utility vehicle similar in size to the Volkswagen Tiguan. We also had a go in the dazzling Cyberster flagship, a radical roadster that keeps the spirit of classic MG sports cars alive.

The ZS Pro is the enhanced version of the ZS that was launched in 2025. Driving the standard ZS last year, it was clear that the model was part of an older generation of products.

The ZS Pro has updated styling, incorporating a more contemporary look. The front has a variation of the large grille seen on the MG HS while the rear has a strong air of previous BMW X1 about it.

Pricing kicks off at R397,600 for the 1.5T Comfort and the grander 1.5T Luxury costs R431,500. Our drive was with the latter.

Rear has hints of previous generation BMW X1. (MG SA)

The outlay is on the higher side, considering that rivals such as the Jaecoo J5 (from R339,900); Chery Tiggo Cross (from R279,900) , Omoda C5 (from R339,900); Lepas L4 (from R299,900) and Haval Jolion (from R348,950) have lower base asking amounts. Then there are also a good number of proven legacy brand players to factor in.

We attended the introduction of the ZS Pro late last year. But that involved a brief drive through Johannesburg’s congested roads. This opportunity afforded a chance to really get acquainted, through picturesque scenery from Cape Town to Langebaan.

With a small detour in between to lay some rubber down in the MG 3 hatchback at Killarney Raceway. Strange task for what is a modest, commuter hatchback, but the brand seemed adamant to show off the car’s manoeuvrability.

The MG 3 hatchback recently made headlines when, during a recent Euro NCAP crash test, the driver’s seat failed, buckling and rotating under impact. Overall the car scored four stars and a global recall was issued to address the seating concern.

The thought did cross my mind while tackling the slalom arrangement set up for us. That is my excuse for laying down such a poor time anyway — but my braver colleague Thomas Falkiner from fellow title TimesLIVE flew the company flag high, beating all media colleagues, being the quickest.

This was my first taste of the MG 3, in both manual and automatic forms. We hope to conduct a proper week-long evaluation of the car soon. Powered by a normally-aspirated 1.5l (81kW/142Nm), it is a nimble thing and felt reasonably sturdy under hard cornering and braking.

The MG 3 is equivalent a VW Polo in size. (MG SA)

The cars certainly showed their tolerance for abuse, with the manual in particular handling various screeching starts from overzealous journalists and influencers. The 3 is big on value, priced from R269,900 for the manual and R309,900 for the automatic.

After that it was back into the ZS Pro, down the freeway and onto the countryside roads leading to the coastal haven of Langebaan.

The car’s budget status is evident, compared to something like the MG HS which has a more premium feeling in fit and finish. But that is not to say the ambience is nasty. The materials are of a fair standard and certain appointments aim to create a more upmarket impression.

The top strip of the fascia and instrument cluster put me in mind of that found in Nissan’s Magnite. Perhaps there is some supplier-sharing going on.

Chinese brands are known for their widespread deployment of 1.5l engine sources. Same story with the ZS Pro, but the unit is turbocharged, unlike the standard ZS.

The benefit is noticeable. Outputs of 125kW/275Nm make for a plucky character, but the continuously-variable transmission (CVT) saps some joy out of the experience. But it is probably the superior option weighed against the prospect of the four-speed automatic found in the standard ZS.

Cabin quality is acceptable, a recent recall addressed a faulty driver's seat concern. (MG SA)

MG’s Hallmark three-spoke steering wheel has a snug feel in the palms. And while the ZS Pro is envisaged primarily as an urban warrior, it fared well at freeway speeds and sweeping bends taken and slightly quicker paces. As with many Chinese picks running 1.5l turbocharged units, consumption can err on the higher side.

The claimed figure of 6.9l/100km is fine on paper, but the realistic return is in the 8l/100km region.

Spending nearly two days in the car, as a driver and passenger, there were no striking deficiencies in terms of equipment.

All the basics are covered, from leatherette, to climate control, 360-degree camera and an adequate infotainment system with Apple Car Play that worked without issue.

Passive safety kit covers the essentials — no curtain airbags, but dual front and side, plus the expected anti-lock brakes and stability control.

It also has the perk of assistance functions like blind-spot detection and a semi-autonomous traffic jam assist, linked to the adaptive cruise control.

Trendy looks give the MG 3 fresh appeal in declining B-segment hatchback market. (MG SA)

MG offers a standard five-year/200,000km warranty and separate seven-year/unlimited mileage engine warranty.