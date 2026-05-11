Tesla Model Y first vehicle to pass new US driver-assistance tests

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The 2026 Tesla Model Y is the first vehicle model to pass the NHTSA's new advanced driver-assistance system tests.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday the 2026 Tesla Model Y is the first vehicle model to pass the agency’s new advanced driver-assistance system tests.

The tests have recently been added to the agency’s New Car Assessment Program. The models that passed are Model Y vehicles manufactured on or after November 12 2025. The tests cover:

pedestrian automatic emergency braking;

lane keeping assistance;

blind spot warning; and

blind spot intervention.

The NHTSA separately has a number of investigations into Tesla, including a probe into its Full Self-Driving ‌driver-assistance system over concerns the system may fail to detect or warn drivers in poor visibility.

The new pass/fail tests were approved by the NHTSA in November 2024, effective for the 2026 model year after being required by Congress.

Carmakers covet five-star safety ratings that are considered by many new car buyers. They are separate from the NHTSA’s mandatory auto safety standards.

Traffic deaths rose sharply after the Covid-19 pandemic and in 2022 pedestrian deaths hit their highest level since 1981. Last month the NHTSA said US traffic deaths last year fell to the lowest number since 2019.

The NHTSA’s five-star New Car Assessment Program, in place since 1978, is used by prospective car buyers to make decisions about the safety features of vehicles.

In September the Trump administration delayed changes in the programme by one year after carmakers sought more time.

The NHTSA previously added other driver-assistance technologies to the programme, including:

electronic stability control, forward collision warning and lane departure warning in 2011;

rear visibility systems in 2013; and

automatic emergency braking in 2015 for model-year 2018 vehicles.

Reuters