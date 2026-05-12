Audi previews interior of new Q9 flagship SUV

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The new Q9 will be fully unveiled in two months' time.

If you found the Audi Q7 a bit of a squeeze, you’ll be pleased to know that the Ingolstadt giant will soon launch its larger Q9 — a family-friendly behemoth with an even greater appetite for people and luggage.

Though we will have to wait a while longer to see it stripped of its camouflaged wrapping, Audi has been kind enough to share some images and information about its interior.

From launch, the Q9 will be offered as either a six-seater or a seven-seater. Choose the former, and you’ll get a middle row fitted with two electrically adjustable individual seats with active ventilation in the centre panels of both the cushion and backrest. Opt for the latter and you’ll get a more conventional bench layout, albeit with the convenience of partial electrical adjustment. Even the two third-row seats can be folded individually at the touch of a button.

Up front, Audi says both variants continue the lounge-like atmosphere with sports seats featuring ventilation and massage functionality.

The Q9 dashboard features Audi's latest MMI infotainment system. (Audi)

Another standout feature is the inclusion of electrically operated doors that can be actuated via the key, the myAudi app, the MMI infotainment system and, curiously enough, the brake pedal or seatbelt buckle. Audi says this boosts the SUV’s practicality and makes getting in and out of the Q9 easier, even when carrying heavy bags or handling a baby stroller.

To avoid them opening onto obstacles such as parked cars or walls, Audi has equipped the doors with a plethora of sensors that can even detect approaching cyclists and other road users.

All Q9 models will come standard with a large panoramic glass sunroof featuring nine individually controllable segments in the laminated safety glass. At the push of a button, passengers can switch one or more segments from clear to opaque, blocking out up to 99.5% of UV radiation. When the car is parked, the roof automatically turns opaque to prevent people from looking inside. Once the car is started again, the most recent setting is automatically restored.

The Q9 offers the option of six-seater, pictured, and seven-seater configurations. (Audi Q9)

In the top-tier model, 84 LEDs bathe the roof in one of 30 colours, matching the selected ambient lighting. Speaking of which, every Q9 is fitted with contour lighting in the dashboard and doors. Full atmospheric illumination is standard for the front doors and available as an option for the rear doors.

Indirect lighting beneath the Audi MMI panoramic display and in the centre console creates a subtle floating effect, while the optional ambient light package plus adds a continuous LED light strip spanning the full width of the interior.

It is also linked to the updated Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, syncing to the rhythm of the music and creating an immersive experience by matching the colour scheme to the track’s cover art.

Fancy lighting aside, this flagship audio system also features headrest speakers that enable personal phone calls, navigation prompts and surround sound without acoustic distractions for other passengers. Actuators in the front seats add an extra sensory dimension to the experience, allowing occupants to physically feel their favourite music.

In the top-tier model, 84 LEDs bathe the roof in one of 30 colours, matching the selected ambient lighting. (Audi)

In terms of interior design, Audi says it is offering the Q9 with a high-quality selection of materials and colourways. These include new fabric and wood trims, alpaca fibre, Dinamica microfibre, leather and leatherette blends, and fine Nappa leather.

Decorative elements come in the form of fine-grain ash natural in silk beige, lime structure natural, or carbon fibre weave with basalt grey accents.

Colour-coordinated trim elements throughout the cabin, along with the reduced use of glossy surfaces in favour of matte and textured materials, ensure a premium aesthetic while minimising fingerprints. New colours such as tamarind brown and stone beige round out the wide selection.

The two third-row seats can be folded individually at the touch of a button. (Audi)

Audi’s largest SUV also offers generous, thoughtfully integrated storage solutions. The redesigned centre console provides not only flexibility but also modern charging options, with two wireless charging pads compliant with the Qi2.2 standard and USB-C charging ports delivering up to 100 watts. The wireless dual charger enables fast charging of two smartphones simultaneously.

When it comes to hauling cargo, a new aluminium rail system integrated into the sides of the boot allows users to secure items in three dimensions using sliding hooks and adjustable anchors, leaving the floor free for larger luggage. As a practical bonus, Audi includes a roof rack for the standard roof rails with every new Q9.

The interior is just one piece of the puzzle, with Audi set to reveal the full Q9 at its world premiere in two months’ time.