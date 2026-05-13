Zero-star safety rating for two-airbag Toyota Starlet

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The Starlet is a rebadged version of the Suzuki Baleno and is manufactured in India.

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Global NCAP’s Safer Cars recently tested the Toyota Starlet equipped with two airbags, and it scored zero for adult occupant protection. The child occupant protection score was three.

As of September last year, the Starlet was standard with six airbags — but the testing process had already been conducted on the model equipped with dual front airbags introduced in July 2024.

The safety organisation said it had already purchased units of the updated Starlet for testing.

“Global NCAP aims to provide African consumers with the opportunity to compare the safety performance of both versions of the car as soon as we are able.”

The crash test report noted:

The footwell area and bodyshell were found to be unstable and not capable of withstanding further loadings.

In the side impact test, both head and chest protection were rated as poor. Abdomen protection was rated as adequate.

The side pole test was not conducted, as side head protection airbags are not fitted as standard.

In the frontal-impact assessment, the head of the three-year-old dummy made contact with the vehicle interior, and chest protection was rated as low.

In the side-impact assessment, the head of the three-year-old dummy was exposed to impact.

The footwell area and bodyshell were found to be unstable and not capable of withstanding further loadings. (Global NCAP)

“Safety equipment and vehicles that are manufactured to a high standard of structural safety should never be an optional extra or a feature that is reserved for markets outside of Africa, nor should manufacturers be hiding behind the unfortunate lack of stringent vehicle safety legislation locally,” said Bobby Ramagwede, CEO of the Automobile Association of South Africa and a partner to Global NCAP.

Richard Woods, CEO of Global NCAP, described the result as shocking.

“The Starlet, one of the most popular cars sold in South Africa, had an unstable bodyshell, as well as poor head and chest protection, which are both causes for serious concern.”

The Starlet is a rebadged version of the Suzuki Baleno and is manufactured in India.

Earlier this year, Global NCAP Safer Cars for Africa tested the Toyota Corolla Cross equipped with five airbags, which scored two stars. The automaker has not standardised side-head airbags — these are only available on higher-grade models.

To read the full crash test report on the Starlet and other vehicles tested by the campaign, click here.