Jaguar confirms Type 01 name for first new-era EV

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Jaguar has revealed the name of its upcoming electric grand tourer, confirming that its first model in a new era will be called the Type 01.

Set to debut later this year, the luxury four-door GT marks the British brand’s reinvention as an all-electric manufacturer and introduces a new naming strategy that draws on Jaguar’s heritage.

According to Jaguar, the “0” in Type 01 refers to electric propulsion and zero tailpipe emissions, while the “1” signifies the first model of a new generation. The car is being designed, developed and built in the UK.

The “Type” designation also revives a naming tradition that dates back to Jaguar’s racing and performance cars, first appearing on the Le Mans-winning C-type in 1951 before later featuring on road-going models such as the E-type and F-type.

The “0” in Type 01 refers to electric propulsion and zero tailpipe emissions, while the “1” signifies the first model of a new generation. (JLR)

Jaguar says the Type 01 — which was recently cold-weather tested up in the Arctic Circle — will feature a newly developed body architecture and tri-motor electric drivetrain producing more than 735kW and 1,300Nm. Quick it shall be.

“We have reimagined Jaguar for a new era, with inspiration from what has gone before,” said Jaguar managing director Rawdon Glover.

“Our engineers have achieved this with a vehicle that looks and drives like no other EV, yet reflects a unique provenance.”

Ahead of its official reveal, camouflaged Type 01 prototypes will appear on the streets of Monaco during this weekend’s Formula E E-Prix.