Say hello to the new Citroën C3 Hola panel van

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The new Citroën C3 Hola panel van has made its South African debut.

Aimed at small business owners and urban operators, this compact load-lugger offers a fully enclosed payload bay with a 386kg capacity, an integrated bulkhead and secure load tie-down points to help keep cargo from moving around in transit.

Cargo area boasts an integrated bulkhead and secure load tie-down points. (Citroën)

Power comes from a naturally aspirated 1.2l three-cylinder petrol engine delivering 60kW and 115Nm to the front wheels via a five-speed manual transmission. Though it’s not the most powerful motor out there, it is relatively frugal, with Citroën claiming a combined fuel consumption figure of 5.6l/100km.

Comfy cabin is fitted with a 10" touchscreen infotainment system. (Citroë)

Drivers can look forward to a 10″ touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7″ digital instrument cluster, a multifunction steering wheel, air conditioning and power steering. Standard safety features include dual front, side and curtain airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

The Citroën C3 Hola retails from R242,500 and includes a five-year/100,000km warranty. A two-year/30,000km service plan is available as an optional extra.