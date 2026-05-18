Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI revealed with 424km range and 166kW

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Volkswagen has unveiled its new ID. Polo GTI on the eve of the 2026 24 Hours of Nürburgring.

Presented trackside, the newcomer is the first all-electric vehicle to wear the revered GTI nameplate — a pretty big deal. Designed to appeal to a whole new generation of performance enthusiasts, the ID. Polo GTI rides on 19-inch alloys and features a distinctive front end characterised by IQ.Light LED matrix headlights, an illuminated VW badge and an LED light strip. Running below the latter is a red stripe punctuated by the now-iconic GTI badge.

High-performance Bridgestone Potenza Sport tyres are available as a cost option. (VW )

There’s also a large lower air intake with a honeycomb pattern and two red-painted vertical elements that Volkswagen says resemble the towing eyes found on race cars. Other sporty touches include a bespoke roof spoiler, bright IQ.Light taillamp clusters, an illuminated VW badge flanked by red strip lighting and a two-part black diffuser.

Inside, the sporty treatment continues with a GTI sports steering wheel featuring red stitching and a red 12 o’clock marker, a narrow red stripe spanning the full width of the dashboard, and premium sport front seats with red topstitching and fabric inserts that reinterpret the tartan check of historic GTI models. The integral head restraints of these body-hugging chairs also feature a red GTI emblem.

Retro analogue instruments reference the Golf Mk1 GTI. (VW )

Tech is plentiful and drivers can look forward to a 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit offering various display modes, one of which mimics the retro analogue instruments of the Golf Mk1 GTI. When activated, the large 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system also displays song information as a cassette tape graphic.

Propelling the 1,540kg ID. Polo GTI is a 52kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt battery pack powering a single electric motor that sends 166kW and 290Nm of torque to the front axle. Performance is predictably brisk, with Volkswagen claiming an official 0-100km/h sprint time of 6.8 seconds.

The sports steering wheel features two paddles for adjusting brake recuperation levels. (VW )

Top speed is quoted as 175km/h.

Maximum driving range? Up to 424km (WLTP), which should be enough for most. Supporting DC fast charging of up to 105kW, the carmaker says the battery can be replenished from 10 to 80% in about 24 minutes.

Premium sport front seats feature retro tartan upholstery. (ingobarenschee.com)

A GTI wouldn’t be a GTI if it didn’t handle, which is why Volkswagen has equipped this flagship electric Polo with a front differential lock, DCC sports suspension and progressive steering with unique mapping. Another standout feature is the GTI driving profile. Activated via a button on the steering wheel, it immediately cranks up the drive and chassis systems for maximum sportiness. The cockpit also switches to a dedicated colour and graphics scheme.

Volkswagen confirmed that pre-sales are scheduled to start in Germany this autumn (spring in the southern hemisphere) at a price of just under €39,000 (R755,558).