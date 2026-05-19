Ferrari unveils one-off HC25 based on F8 Spider

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The Ferrari HC25 is based on the F8 Spider.

Ferrari has revealed a new one-of-a-kind supercar, the HC25, at the Ferrari Racing Days event at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas.

Created through the marque’s Special Projects programme, the HC25 is based on the F8 Spider and retains the donor car’s mid-rear-mounted 3.9l twin-turbocharged V8 engine, chassis and overall layout. The model was developed by Ferrari’s design studio, under the direction of Flavio Manzoni, for a single undisclosed client.

The HC25 rides on bespoke five-spoke 20-inch alloy wheels. (Ferrari)

The HC25 is part of Ferrari’s One-Off series, a collection of bespoke vehicles tailored to individual customer specifications.

While underpinned by the F8 Spider — the Italian carmaker’s last non-hybrid, mid-engined V8 convertible — the HC25 adopts a substantially reworked exterior. Ferrari says the design draws inspiration from the F80 and 12Cilindri, with sculpted bodywork, a slim new headlight design and vertically arranged daytime running lights.

A striking black central body section integrates cooling functions, including radiator intakes and heat extraction for the powertrain, while a distinctive aluminium door handle has been integrated into the bodywork. The HC25 also rides on bespoke five-spoke 20-inch alloy wheels, featuring a diamond-finished outer rim and dark-toned spokes designed to visually emphasise their size.

Finished in matt Moonlight Grey with gloss black detailing, the cabin mirrors the exterior theme with grey trim and yellow accents inspired by the lighting signatures and Ferrari badging.

Performance mirrors that of the F8 Spider, with Ferrari claiming a 0-100km/h sprint time of 2.9 seconds, 0-200km/h in 8.2 seconds and a top speed of 340km/h.

Ferrari has not disclosed pricing for the HC25.