Ford to launch seven new models in Europe by 2029 to counter Chinese rivals

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Five of Ford’s new models will be passenger cars, including a small electric car and a small electric SUV.

Ford will launch seven new models in Europe by 2029, it said on Monday, as it seeks to revive its flagging passenger car sales, fight off fierce competition from Chinese rivals and maintain an edge in the continent’s commercial vehicle market.

Five of Ford’s new models will be passenger cars, including a small electric car and a small electric SUV.

The No 2 US carmaker also criticised Europe’s push towards electric vehicles, saying “CO2 targets must reflect actual consumer demand” and that legislation should support plug-in hybrids and extended-range electric vehicles instead of just fully electric cars.

“We don’t build vehicles to meet regulatory mandates; we build them for people,” Jim Baumbick, Ford’s European president, said in a statement.

As it restructures in Europe, Ford has in Germany closed its Saarlouis plant and is shedding jobs at its factory in Cologne.

Just a decade ago Ford was Europe’s No 4 carmaker, selling more than one million cars across the continent, according to data from industry lobby group ACEA.

Last year, the company sold just over 426,000 cars and fell to eighth place behind Mercedes-Benz.

Ford is trying to revive its fortunes when Chinese carmakers, including BYD and Chery, are expanding into Europe with rapidly growing sales.

As Ford managed sales growth of 0.1% in Europe last year, BYD’s sales grew almost 270%.

In the commercial vehicle sector, Ford is still one of Europe’s biggest brands — though Stellantis sells more through a combination of several brands.

The company said on Monday it will immediately launch sales of its Ranger Super Duty pickup truck in Europe for use in emergency services, forestry, mining and the military.

Ford said it will also launch sales later this year of a fully electric transit van designed for urban areas.