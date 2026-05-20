A taste of the four most important Toyota models for 2026

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Matsuri is Japanese for “festival” or “celebration”.

Toyota is the country’s vehicle sales market leader and fittingly held its own Matsuri at Kyalami on Friday. Media and dealers were invited.

It seems odd that the giant took so long to hold its own show of this nature, but as it was a success, expect more Matsuri events, which may even include opening to the public.

Sowetan Motoring attended, and we had the chance to sample four of the manufacturer’s latest models. These were short introductions — we will be testing these cars over a lengthier duration for more detailed reports soon.

First off was a go in the BZ4X, the first production electric vehicle from the marque. Technically, we have reported on this model before — it was just wearing another badge.

You might recall our stories in 2023 about the Lexus RZ, which we first drove in France and which is nearly identical to the BZ4X. Earlier this year, the Lexus RZ was officially introduced to SA.

The zero-emissions Toyota model has an attractive design that should gain mass appeal. While its aesthetics are universally palatable, the starting price of R1,182,800 means that it will resonate with a niche of well-heeled buyers who appreciate the virtues of all-electric mobility.

The all-new RAV4 could be the most attractive of the entire lineage. (Toyota SA)

It is a brisk sprinter, dashing from 0 to 100 km/h in a claimed 5.1 seconds, powered by a combined system output of 255kW/438Nm. An electric motor at both axles enables all-wheel drive.

Testing the acceleration on a straight-line track, the vehicle gets up to pace in a rapid manner, while a slalom reveals light, direct steering and impressive manoeuvrability. It is a sizeable vehicle, slightly larger than the previous RAV4, with a decent 452l boot. Range is claimed to be 480km.

From humble beginnings as a short-wheelbase crossover with light off-road ability, the RAV4 has grown into a substantial C-segment family vehicle. This sixth-generation version could be the most attractive example of the breed yet, with decidedly sporting looks, bolstered by a wide stance and muscular bodywork.

The range starts off at R770,500 but the GR-Sport grade we had a taste of costs R941,800. This one makes use of a 2.5l petrol motor with hybrid assistance, making for a total output of 137kW/221Nm. According to Toyota, this derivative will sip as little as 4.5l/100km.

Aside from the appealing outer design, the cabin ushers in a modern look without being too extreme with digitalisation. It has the expected level of displays, but physical switchgear for the most-used features remains unchanged.

The FJ Cruiser hopes to appeal to off-road enthusiasts. (Toyota SA)

The quality of materials appears to be of a better standard than before, with a near-premium ambience afforded by softer textures and classier trimmings. GR-Sport regalia dials a distinctive flavour into the cabin.

Our time with the RAV4 was short, but the standard of refinement made a positive impression. The electrified powertrain operates in acceptable quietness and proves responsive under kick-down.

Moving off Kyalami’s smooth tarmac, it was onto the off-road course in the new Land Cruiser FJ. You may recall the beefy old FJ Cruiser, which had coach doors like a Rolls-Royce, a thirsty V6 petrol engine and proper terrain-mashing abilities.

This new FJ is a reimagined concept that harks back to simpler characteristics, with smaller dimensions, cutesy styling and the tried-and-tested 2.7l petrol unit. Think of it as a rival to products like the Suzuki Jimny and, more recently, Chinese picks like the Jetour T2.

Toyota is adamant about the car’s abilities — it said it would not have given it the Land Cruiser title if it lacked off-road capability. We got a sense of its potential, albeit over low-difficulty ascents and descents.

The ninth-generation Hilux seems set to continue brand's pick-up dominance. (Toyota SA)

The Land Cruiser FJ is priced from R714,000. The cabin is much roomier than one would expect judging from the outer dimensions.

We wrapped up the day with a short turn in the ninth-generation Toyota Hilux. We will be testing the car extensively in June on a trip to Namibia, but for now, here is what we learned.

It is a dramatic upgrade in terms of cabin polish, insulation and perceived refinement. The 2.8l diesel has been retained, but given how much better the interior insulation is, the engine noise is well suppressed.

And it has adopted progressive digital technologies, including a smartphone application that will allow owners to shut the vehicle down remotely.

Well, social media seems to be quite divided - but aesthetics aside, keep in mind that the Hilux has been the country’s best-selling vehicle for many years. Visual preferences are not likely to change that.