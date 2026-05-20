Motoring

Bosch wins contract to supply Mercedes with electric motors

Long-standing partnership continues

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Bosch will supply a large number of electric motors to Mercedes-Benz for the carmaker’s next generation of EVs. (Mercedes-Benz)

German car parts supplier Bosch said on Tuesday it will supply a large number of electric motors to Mercedes-Benz for the premium carmaker’s next generation of EVs under a contract set to run into the 2030s.

The Stuttgart-based supplier said the deal was part of a number of partnerships underscoring Bosch’s progress in the field of electromobility despite price pressures and diverging markets.

“This new contract reinforces our long-standing partnership with Mercedes-Benz and demonstrates that we are able to successfully apply our expertise even in technologically challenging projects,” Markus Heyn, head of Bosch’s mobility division, said.

Bosch and Mercedes would not give a value for the deal.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Luxury homes, pensions and Mercedes vehicles at centre of former SOE boss divorce

2

Gems under pressure from unions

3

SISA NHLABATHI | Why Orbit College FC’s survival matters more than Pirates ending league drought

4

How couple used over 700 ghost workers to ‘steal’ R26m in Covid-19 UIF funds

5

TEBOGO KHAAS | Joe Sibanyoni case exposes deeper governance failures within the NPA

Related Articles