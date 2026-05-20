The BMW M3 CS Handschalter is the manual M3 you’ve always wanted

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The M3 CS Handschalter is only available in North America.

BMW North America is marking the close of the sixth-generation M3 with a special limited-edition model that we wish was coming to South Africa.

Engineered to make driver involvement great again, the M3 CS Handschalter ditches the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission and M xDrive all-wheel-drive system fitted to the regular CS in favour of a six-speed manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive.

The M3 CS Handschalter is fitted with a six-speed manual gearbox. (BMW)

The caveat is that BMW, to prevent driveline damage, had to reduce the power output of the 3.0l twin-turbocharged inline-six from 405kW to 355kW. Peak torque has also been dialled back from 650Nm to 550Nm. Consequently, the Handschalter is marginally slower in the 0-100km/h sprint — 4.1 seconds vs the 3.4 seconds achieved by the automatic CS.

Still, we think this is a small price to pay for the joys of shifting for yourself. Top speed is rated at 290km/h, which should be quick enough for most.

Drive is sent exclusively to the rear axle. (BMW)

Like the CS we already know and largely love, the Handschalter is festooned with lightweight carbon-fibre-reinforced plastics, forged alloy wheels, a titanium muffler and standard M Carbon bucket seats. Specify the optional M Carbon Ceramic brakes, and it weighs nearly 34kg less than its standard M3 sibling.

BMW has also fettled the Handschalter’s suspension to better suit its unique drivetrain and weight distribution. These changes include specially tuned axle kinematics, unique wheel camber settings, new springs and a new rear axle link. Riding 6mm lower than a standard M3, this limited edition further benefits from shock absorbers borrowed from the M4 CSL and auxiliary springs from the M3 CS.

The 3.0l twin-turbocharged inline-six is detuned to produce 355kW and 550Nm. (BMW)

Additionally, the tuning of the M Servotronic steering and the electronic control settings for the chassis, engine and gearbox are all specific to the Handschalter. The wheels can be fitted with high-performance or track-orientated tyres measuring 275/35 ZR19 at the front and 285/30 ZR20 at the rear.

Exclusive to the North American market, BMW says the M3 CS Handschalter will be built in limited numbers starting in July, with deliveries expected to start in autumn (spring in the southern hemisphere). The base MSRP is $107,100 (R1,782,651).