Stellantis and JLR eye joint vehicle development in US

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Stellantis and JLR agree to explore joint vehicle development in the US after taking a large hit from President Donald Trump’s tariffs. Stock photo.

Stellantis and Britain’s Jaguar Land Rover will consider jointly developing vehicles in the US, the French-Italian carmaker said on Wednesday.

The two companies signed a preliminary agreement to explore collaboration opportunities in product and technology development. They did not disclose any further details.

The potential collaboration would be the latest in a string of partnerships between global automakers as they look to cut production and R&D expenses and fill underutilised capacity.

On Wednesday Stellantis said it was planning a joint venture in Europe with China’s Dongfeng that would explore production of electric vehicles.

For JLR, owned by India’s Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, the US collaboration with Stellantis is as its financials have taken a large hit from US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The US is a key growth market for JLR, where its Defender and Range Rover luxury SUVs are popular. However, it has no manufacturing presence in the country.

Reuters