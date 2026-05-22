LAUNCH | GAC GS3 Emzoom Nova cuts airbag count and features

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Chinese brand GAC appears to have had a tough time gaining traction in South Africa. Its cars are a rare sight on roads.

The marque was launched here in 2024, distributed by Salvador Caetano, releasing the GS3 Emzoom compact crossover that August.

This was followed by the more expensive, larger Emkoo in September 2024. In January 2025 GAC announced significant price cuts across the entire range. A move of that nature indicated that their pricing might have been off from the start, but GAC executives said “scaled global cost reduction initiatives” allowed for the adjustment. Up to R100,000 in the case of the range-topping Emkoo Executive Plus.

The GS3 and Emkoo were joined towards the end of 2025 by the M8 (no relation to BMW); a luxurious people-mover priced at a hair under the R1.5m mark.

On the opposite end of that is GAC’s least expensive offering, the GS3 Emzoom Nova, which we had a chance to drive this week.

A polyurethane steering wheel, partial fabric seats and analogue cluster reveal the Nova's base status. (Brenwin Naidu)

Keeping in line with the celestial theme, GAC hosted the launch event at the Wits Anglo American Digital Dome — the old planetarium.

But no amount of starry-eyed content from the nation’s leading influencers will detract educated consumers from the fact that better-equipped options exist for R359,900 and less.

My biggest concern with the Nova is that the airbag count was dropped — it only has two, versus four in the Executive (R449,900) and six in the R-Style (R499,900).

While the GS3 did score five stars for adult occupation protection in ASEAN NCAP, it had front, side and curtain airbags, as well as autonomous emergency braking and other safety features omitted in the Nova version.

Even the R299,900 Lepas Amur gives buyers four airbags as standard. A Chery Tiggo Cross Million Edition, which directly rivals the Nova in price, has six standard airbags. Suzuki’s recently launched Across, from R349,900, has six standard airbags included on all grades.

Blank panels where the side head airbag label would usually be. (Brenwin Naidu)

As recent results by Global NCAP’s Safer Cars for Africa programme have reminded, side head impact protection is rather important for occupant safety and survivability in a collision.

Opening the door to the Nova, the reduced specification is evident. Seat upholstery is partially fabric (leatherette for the bolsters), the steering wheel is of the coarse polyurethane variety, the instrument cluster is analogue and there are blank plastic covers where the airbag markings would usually be. No reverse camera either.

Now if the safety specification had not been turned down, overall sentiments may have been more positive as the Emzoom Nova is a pleasant car to drive.

We have already noted this in previous tests of the higher-grade versions — and our short drive affirmed it.

The 1.5l, turbocharged-petrol (130kW/270Nm) is plucky and the seven-speed dual-clutch is decent, though the roll at low speeds is noticeable.

Sharp styling elements give the Emzoom a distinctive look. (Brenwin Naidu)

We drove the car from Wits to Northcliff and back, enjoying its tidy feel over the hilly sections of the suburb. Average consumption was fair, as negotiating the urban slog required frequent acceleration and braking, with minimal coasting. It returned 8.3l/100km.

The basics in terms of features are covered. That includes keyless-entry, cruise control, a colour screen interface (10.25-inch) and rear park distance control.

Warranty is a five-year/150,000km duration, GAC punts a “lifetime engine warranty” for the first owner of the vehicle. A two-year/30,000km service plan is included.

Fierce competition from emerging Chinese brands has given consumers more choice than ever before.

There are other picks, from Chinese and legacy firms, that have not compromised on passive safety at this price point. Do consider those instead.

Sowetan