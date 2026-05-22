Maintenance work approved for seven bridges in Tshwane

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The Gauteng department of roads and transport is undertaking a rehabilitation programme for culverts and bridges in the City of Tshwane. Stock photo.

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The Gauteng government is commissioning the repair and rehabilitation of bridges and culverts in Tshwane to ensure their long-term safety, durability and functionality.

This will be done over a 12-month contract period, the roads department said.

The focus is on:

Bridges B59 and B1015 along the R101 over the Hennops River, south of Valhalla;

Bridge B2114 situated along the gravel road D775 southwest of Atteridgeville;

Bridges B637, B649 and B760 on the R511 southwest of Atteridgeville; and

Bridge B142 on the R514 (Van Der Hoff Road) northwest of Tshwane.

The scope of work includes: