Stellantis to launch €60bn business plan to 2030, with 60 new models

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

CEO Antonio Filosa will pitch the strategy later on Thursday to investors at the group’s capital markets day in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Stellantis set out a new €60bn (R1.158-trillion) business plan on Thursday that includes 60 new car models by 2030 — from combustion engine to fully electric vehicles — new investments in technology, joint ventures with other carmakers, and better use of its manufacturing capacity.

The Franco-Italian carmaker said it would also refocus its approach to its sprawling 14-brand portfolio, with 70% of brand and product investments going to Jeep, Ram, Peugeot and Fiat, as well as commercial vehicle unit Pro One.

CEO Antonio Filosa will pitch the strategy later on Thursday to investors at the group’s capital markets day in Auburn Hills, Michigan, marking a major shift in the carmaker’s strategy.

The world’s No 4 carmaker seeks to turn its structural disadvantage of having far too much unused factory capacity into a revenue-generating contract manufacturing business for Chinese carmakers in Europe and other carmakers such as Tata Motors unit JLR in the US.

Unlike his predecessor Carlos Tavares, who left the sprawling portfolio of 14 brands largely untouched and spent heavily to develop new tech, Filosa has shown a willingness to focus on the company’s money-making brands and outsource expensive technology development to firms such as self-driving startup Wayve.

As part of its new plan, Stellantis has earmarked €24bn (R460.9bn) for investments in global platforms, powertrains and new technologies, while targeting €6bn (R115.2bn) in annual cost cuts by 2028 versus its outlays in 2025.

The company said it was targeting 25% revenue growth by 2030 in its key North American market, with a margin on its adjusted operating income (AOI) seen between 8% and 10%.

For Europe, its other key market, revenue is expected to grow 15% over the plan period, with an AOI margin of 3%-5%.

Reuters