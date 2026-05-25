Isuzu updates MU-X with added safety tech and refined 1.9l diesel

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Isuzu South Africa has introduced an updated version of its MU-X SUV for the 2026 model year, bringing a series of technology and safety upgrades, along with refinements to the 1.9l turbodiesel engine.

The biggest changes centre on driver assistance systems, particularly for the range-topping Onyx XT derivatives, which gain Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control for the first time. The system automatically adjusts the vehicle’s speed to maintain a safe following distance, helping reduce driver fatigue during long trips and congested traffic.

The updated MU-X retains key features offered previously, including a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. (DAVID DETTMANN)

The updated MU-X line-up also adds Traffic Sign Recognition and an Intelligent Speed Limiter. Using a forward-facing camera, the system detects speed limit signs and can help drivers avoid unintentionally exceeding the limit.

Onyx XT variants further benefit from a new dedicated USB port integrated with the stereo camera system.

Under the bonnet, Isuzu says it has refined the 1.9l turbodiesel engine fitted to LS models to improve smoothness and fuel efficiency. Outputs remain unchanged at 110kW and 350Nm of torque.

The beefier 3.0l turbodiesel engine carries over unchanged, producing 140kW and 450Nm in LS, LSE and Onyx XT derivatives. Both engines are paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, while buyers can choose between 4x2 and 4x4 configurations depending on the model variant.

All MU-X derivatives now come standard with headlamp welcome lights, which illuminate the low-beam headlights and parking lamps when the vehicle is unlocked remotely. The feature’s duration can be customised through the vehicle settings or switched off entirely.

The updated MU-X retains key features offered previously, including a hands-free power tailgate on LSE models and above, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a seven-inch driver information display, and a 360º surround-view camera system on LSE and Onyx XT variants.

The suspension setup continues with larger-diameter shock absorbers aimed at improving ride comfort on and off-road, while the flagship Onyx XT retains its gloss black exterior detailing, red ambient cabin lighting and XT-specific badging.

Pricing ranges from R752,300 for the MU-X 1.9 LS 4x2 to R1,026,800 for the flagship 3.0 Onyx XT 4x4.