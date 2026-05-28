A Mitsubishi for the family

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New Destinator uses basic ingredients of the Outlander Sport.

The Mitsubishi Destinator builds on the basic ingredients of the Outlander Sport. It boasts a longer wheelbase, beefier looks and seating for seven.

It costs upwards of R489,990 for the GLS and R569,990 for the top-shelf Exceed. We tested the latter.

The warranty is of a five-year/unlimited mileage duration; the service plan is limited to five years or 75,000km.

The Destinator is a road-biased creature with front-wheel drive, though its 214mm ground clearance should be fine for light gravel. Having spent a great deal of time with the Outlander Sport, my biggest criticism related to the normally aspirated 1.5l, which made quite a din when pressed.

Like the Outlander Sport, the Destinator uses a continuously variable transmission, but thankfully the 1.5l motor is turbocharged. That makes a big difference on paper (120kW/250Nm v 77kW/141Nm) and in the real world, where the extra grunt hustles the 1,500kg Mitsubishi with conviction.

Boosted performance means easier progress and crucially, a quieter experience, since the engine is not constantly screaming.

The vehicle had 2,527km on its odometer, and the long-term fuel economy read 8.6l/100km. For reference, the lighter, less powerful Outlander Sport returned 7.2l/100km. Not a terribly big jump for a car that does have the added heft and fuelling requirements associated with a turbocharger.

Now, onto what the Destinator is all about: space. This is a substantial vehicle from the outside, measuring 4,680mm long, 1,780mm high and 1,840mm wide.

A note on the luggage compartment capacity. Two sets of figures were provided by Mitsubishi. One set is calculated on the premise that the owner is loading the vehicle up to the top of the seatback; the second set factors in loading to the headlining.

With the third row of seats erected, boot space is limited to 141l (185l to the headlining), which is fine for about four grocery bags abreast. That third row is best for small children.

Second row offers for and aft sliding seat adjustment. (Mitsubishi)

The middle row is more spacious, with fore-and-aft sliding seat adjustment. Boot space with the third row folded is 494l (or 844l to the headlining).

With both second and third rows folded, 819l is offered or as much as 1,668l if you were to load the vehicle up to the headlining.

From the driver’s seat, the Destinator offers most of what is required — acceptable infotainment, a camera system, a virtual cluster, climate control, and a sunroof as well as a handy air-conditioned centre console.

Though some Chinese picks offer more dazzle factor, the build quality is hard to fault. (Mitsubishi)

Although it may not have premium-aspiring soft-touch trimmings, it does feel properly screwed together, in that typical Mitsubishi way.

The Exceed gives you blind-spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert, and both grades have six airbags as standard. It scored five stars when it was tested by the New Car Assessment Programme for Southeast Asian Countries.

For buyers needing additional space, the Destinator is a well-rounded product backed by the proven credentials of an established legacy brand.

Sowetan