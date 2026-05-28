Ford announces fleet partnership with Avbob in South Africa

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Ford South Africa has secured a fleet partnership with funeral services group Avbob, supplying specially converted vehicles aimed at improving funeral operations in both rural and urban areas.

The deal includes 25 Ford Ranger units and 20 Ford Tourneo Titanium X vehicles, all converted into hearses tailored to Avbob’s operational requirements. The vehicles were developed through Ford’s Ford Pro Converter Programme, which allows approved partners to modify selected commercial models while retaining factory-backed quality and warranty standards.

The partnership brings together two companies with more than a century of history in South Africa. Ford said the agreement reflected its strategy of providing purpose-built mobility solutions for industries that support communities nationwide.

Avbob fleet and assets manager Lemmy Magardie said the partnership was designed to improve service standards in the funeral sector.

“There has been a strong willingness to understand our unique requirements and adapt accordingly,” he said.

“This includes alignment on service expectations, maintenance planning and operational support. The partnership reflects a shared ambition to not only meet industry standards, but to redefine them through innovation and collaboration.”

The arrangement highlights the growing use of specialised vehicle conversions in sectors outside traditional logistics and mining applications.

In South Africa’s funeral industry, vehicle capability is particularly important because many ceremonies take place in remote areas with poor road infrastructure. Ford said the Ranger XL 4x4 platform was selected for its durability, ground clearance and off-road capability, allowing hearses to reach rural destinations reliably.

The Tourneo Titanium X, meanwhile, is aimed at urban funeral operations, offering a more premium, passenger-focused experience with features such as a panoramic-style moonroof.

Ford also customised the Ranger-based hearses with chrome grilles, upgraded wheels and side steps to enhance presentation, which funeral operators regard as an important part of delivering dignified services.

Under the Ford Pro Converter Programme, all approved conversions are audited to ensure compliance with safety and durability standards. Non-modified vehicle components remain covered by Ford’s factory warranty, while conversion work carries separate converter-backed cover for four years or 120,000km.

Each converted vehicle is also issued with a homologation certificate to ensure legal compliance.