Stellantis weighs options for large Alfa Romeo models

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CEO Emanuele Cappellano has announced the renewal of Alfa Romeo’s lineup as part of the “FaSTLane 2030” strategy.

Stellantis is studying several options to develop the underlying design for future large Alfa Romeo models, either in-house or with a partner, the chief operating officer for the Franco-Italian carmaker’s wider European region said on Tuesday.

“There are a couple of possibilities... That can be on our own or on partnerships,” Emanuele Cappellano told reporters at a dinner organised less than a week after Stellantis unveiled a new medium-term strategy.

He added that the question remained very open and declined to identify potential partners the company might be considering.

One pillar of the strategy announced on May 21 is a new vehicle platform or base architecture for small-to-medium cars, STLA One, developed internally. But the architecture for larger models is still being assessed.

Cappellano said the company has confirmed plans to renew Alfa Romeo’s entire lineup under its “FaSTLane 2030” strategy, including larger models such as the Giulia sedan and Stelvio SUV.

Reuters