MINI Paul Smith Edition ready to thrill SA’s fashionistas

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The new MINI Paul Smith Edition is rolling down the runway en route to South Africa.

Curated in collaboration with the famed UK fashion house, this stylish addition to the MINI line-up can be had in three exclusive exterior colours: Statement Grey, Inspired White and Midnight Black Metallic. For a pop of contrast on hard-top models, customers can pair their hue of choice with one of two roof options: Nottingham Green with the signature Paul Smith stripe on the driver’s side, or an understated Jet Black finish with matte and gloss tone-on-tone striping.

Paul Smith pinstriping is applied to the centre spoke of the multifunction sport steering wheel. (MINI)

Nottingham Green — a nod to the British designer’s hometown — is also applied to the hatchback’s exterior mirror housings, radiator grille surround and wheel centre caps. Other highlights include model-specific puddle lights that project a “Hello” script onto the ground when the door is opened, along with unique door sills featuring an “Every day is a new beginning” inscription.

Inside, the cabin has been made over with Vescin/knit upholstery in Nightshade Blue, offset by black knitted surfaces with subtle tone-on-tone stripes.

Vescin/knit upholstery in Nightshade Blue is offset by black knitted surfaces with subtle tone-on-tone stripes. (MINI)

There is also Paul Smith pinstriping applied to the centre spoke of the multifunction sport steering wheel and a hand-drawn “Rabbit” graphic on the floor mats, as well as three exclusive Paul Smith backgrounds built into the large circular OLED infotainment screen.

The MINI Paul Smith Edition will be available in South Africa in MINI Cooper S three-door, five-door and convertible bodystyles. Pricing will be confirmed closer to launch.