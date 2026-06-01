Isuzu updates its D-Max bakkie range for 2026

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The range gets a bold new look, and the popular X-Rider package is now available on 3.0 models. Picture:

Isuzu Motors South Africa has updated its D-Max bakkie range with styling, engine and feature enhancements and added six new models to the lineup.

The seventh-generation D-Max debuted in 2022 and is built at the Isuzu plant in Struandale, Gqeberha.

The design of the popular one-tonner has been updated with a bolder new look that improves aerodynamics and refinement. One of the main upgrades is to the entry-level 1.9 Ddi turbodiesel engine, which gains improved throttle response and low-down torque, matched to enhanced efficiency, reduced emissions and better cold-start performance.

Though peak outputs of 110kW and 350Nm remain unchanged, the uprated 1.9 Ddi engine delivers an additional 130Nm of torque at 1,600rpm compared with the previous unit, to help address the engine’s prominent turbo lag.

The full 350Nm torque output is available from 1,600rpm to 2,600rpm, significantly boosting low-down torque delivery for improved performance and acceleration.

Cold start operation has been optimised with a change from metal to ceramic glow plugs that heat up faster.

The facelift has modernised aesthetics and improved aerodynamics. (ISUZU)

The range-topping 3.0 Ddi engine remains unchanged, producing 140kW and 450Nm of torque from 1,600rpm to 2,600rpm, and powers 10 models in the expanded 2026 D-Max range, including now the double cab X-Rider series.

Facelifted to look more assertive, the updated D-Max gets a sculpted bonnet with a centre power bulge and a futuristic new headlight design. Standard on LS models and up, the LED daytime running lights are now positioned above the LED headlamps, in place of the underslung DRLs used previously. The low- and high-beam performance of the redesigned LED headlamps on the high-series models, as well as the redesigned halogen headlamps on the Base and L series, have improved illumination.

The front of the D-Max is modernised with new triangular fog light bezels with air curtains that channel airflow to reduce aerodynamic drag and reduce wind noise. Refinement is further improved by a new front skid plate and bumper side skirts, which further enhance aerodynamics.

High-spec models (LS, LSE, X-Rider, V-Cross and Arctic) gain new taillight clusters. The tailgate has been redesigned with a larger, more aerodynamic upper spoiler for a sportier look and reduced wind noise.

Comfort, convenience and safety features have been implemented across the range, including a new Rough Terrain Mode on all 4x4 variants. It works in conjunction with the Traction Control System to provide greater off-road traction in tough conditions.

Activated by a button on the gearshift console, Rough Terrain Mode limits the torque to any spinning wheels through stronger application of the brakes on that wheel, in combination with more aggressive throttle control. This effectively directs driving power to the individual wheels with more traction. It can also distribute more power from the front to the rear axle if required.

The range has been expanded to 33 models across the single cab, extended cab and double cab body styles. New derivatives include an entry-level Low-Ride Base single cab workhorse, three new extended cab models that provide a greater choice of 4x4 and automatic variants, and the double cab X-Rider series, which is now also offered with the 3.0 Ddi engine in 4x2 and 4x4.

All D-Max models are equipped with standard safety features such as ABS brakes, electronic stability control, hill start assist, and at least two airbags (the higher models have up to eight).

A new 8″ touchscreen infotainment system is provided on the Base and L derivatives, incorporating Bluetooth, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and USB connectivity. The instrument cluster has also been modernised with a new 4.2″ TFT LCD multi-information display, refreshed instrument graphics and a black binnacle surround.

The AT35 cabin receives special treatment with branding on the headrests, gearshift console and floor mats. (DAVID DETTMANN)

Isuzu is building on the popularity of the lifestyle-orientated D-Max X-Rider 1.9 Ddi — with its distinctive black trim and contrasting red — by making this sporty series available with the more powerful 3.0 Ddi engine in two- and four-wheel drive versions.

In the high-series LSE models, the updated cabins are garnished by premium-looking new “Hexa Pod” and “Miura-ori” patterned digital textures. A new 9″ infotainment system replaces the previous version, with improved user-friendliness and one-touch operation for primary functions.

LSE models also gain heated front seats and steering wheel shift paddles in the automatic transmission.

Luxury V-Cross models are updated with premium black chrome and dark grey metallic exterior finishes, 18″ dark grey alloy wheels and a more dynamic sports hoop.

V-Cross models also gain advanced driver assist system upgrades, including intelligent adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, and an improved stereo camera for the lane-keeping assist and traffic jam assist systems.

The AT35 remains as the adventure flagship of the facelifted D-Max range. Based on the V-Cross, it has Arctic Trucks upgrades including large 35″ all-terrain BF Goodrich tyres and widened tracks for more off-road ability in extreme terrains.

All D-Max variants are sold with a five-year/120,000km warranty and roadside assistance and a five-year/90,000km service plan.