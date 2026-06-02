Five sporty used cars that prove sensible doesn’t have to mean boring

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The V8 soundtrack, long bonnet and old-school character give the Mustang a sense of occasion that few similarly priced used cars can match. Picture:

As new car prices continue to rise, many South African buyers are being pushed towards the most sensible option they can afford. That usually means something practical, economical and easy to justify on a finance application.

There is nothing wrong with that. A compact hatchback or crossover with reasonable running costs will make sense for most consumers. But sensible does not always mean exciting, and for younger buyers, enthusiasts or anyone who still sees a car as more than just transport, the used market has a few more interesting answers.

A facelifted third-generation MX-5 was introduced in 2009. (Supplied)

This is where the used market starts to get interesting. We’re not talking about high-end Porsches, Ferraris and Lamborghinis. These are everyday sports cars and warm performance models that are bristling with personality.

Mazda MX-5

Few cars nail the brief of affordable fun as well as the Mazda MX-5. Ever since the NA generation was introduced in 1989, the little Japanese roadster has never been about huge power or straight-line speed. Instead, its appeal comes from being nimble, lightweight and rear-wheel drive, simple enough to make ordinary driving feel entertaining.

On AutoTrader, the MX-5 has an average listed price of R267,817, making it the most affordable car in this comparison. There is, however, an obvious trade-off. It also has the highest average mileage of 107,616km and the oldest average registration age of 16 years. But that is not necessarily a problem, as the MX-5 is one of the most durable and reliable sports cars money can buy. It can cover hundreds of thousands of kilometres with very few issues, provided the owner stays on top of maintenance.

At an average age of 16 years, a prospective owner would probably be looking at the third-generation model, known as the NC. A facelift was introduced in 2009, with the naturally aspirated 2.0l engine producing 125kW and 190Nm of torque, with power sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission.

The Abarth 595 is the fiery version of the cutesy Fiat 500. (Abarth)

Abarth 595

Far more left-field and quirky than the Mazda, the Abarth 595 is the fiery version of the cutesy Fiat 500. While it shares its adorable looks and Italian charm, the 595 offers considerably more power and very responsive handling, making it a genuinely exciting hot hatchback. Like the MX-5, it relies more on low weight and responsiveness than outright power, with up to 132kW from its turbocharged 1.4l engine. It is also a featherweight and not really built for straight-line speed. Instead, the 595 thrills on quick point-to-point drives, country roads and sweeping bends, where its taut chassis and eager steering can make even an ordinary route feel special.

With an average listed price of R308,569 and an average mileage of 65,605km, the 595 has considerably lower average mileage than the MX-5, which will appeal to buyers who want something with fewer kilometres on the clock.

However, the Abarth 595 is not without its flaws. Its firm ride, noisy cabin and fidgety nature mean it is less suited to long-distance driving than some rivals, while the high driving position, lack of steering reach adjustment and small boot limit its everyday usability. Buyers should also be aware of potential issues with gearbox chatter, clutch wear, rattly or sticking exhaust valves, tired rear suspension components, loose door handles and tailgate wiring faults.

The Swift Sport has proved a capable performer at events like the Simola Hillclimb. (Supplied)

Suzuki Swift Sport

If you’re willing to trade some Italian charm for Japanese reliability but don’t want a convertible, the Suzuki Swift Sport is a compelling choice. Yes, its average price of R359,125 is significantly higher than the 595’s and MX-5’s, but it is also one of the youngest cars on the list, with an average registration age of five years and average mileage of 45,695km.

Its 1.4l turbocharged engine is not the most powerful, with 103kW and 230Nm of torque, but the Swift Sport tips the scales at just 970kg, making it surprisingly quick and agile. Like the two contenders above, the Swift Sport is better suited to racing around bends and mountain passes than charging down a drag strip. And because it is a Suzuki, it has a stellar reputation for reliability and durability.

A clean, standard Polo GTI with a proper service history can be a great used buy. (VW )

Volkswagen Polo GTI

The Polo GTI is one of the more obvious choices. In South Africa, the nameplate has serious pull, and the GTI badge gives it the performance image many buyers are after.

AutoTrader data shows an average listed price of R410,073, with average mileage of 74,610km and an average registration age of six years. That makes it more expensive than the Swift Sport, and with higher average mileage too, but the Polo GTI counters with stronger performance, better refinement and broader used-market appeal.

Power comes from a turbocharged 2.0l petrol engine producing 147kW and 320Nm of torque, sent to the front wheels through a DSG transmission. It is properly quick, but still refined and easy to use every day, giving it an advantage over some of the more compromised cars in this group.

It is also easier to justify than some of the more specialised options. It has usable space, a polished cabin, strong performance and the sort of badge recognition that counts when it comes time to sell. For buyers who want something fun without stepping too far away from everyday practicality, the Polo GTI makes sense.

Buyers should pay close attention to DSG behaviour, especially any hesitation, jerking, rough shifts or delayed engagement. It is also worth checking for coolant loss or evidence of water pump and thermostat housing leaks, as these are known weak points on the broader 2.0 TSI EA888 engine family. Electrical niggles, air-conditioning faults, infotainment issues, worn brakes and tyres, and signs of poor software tuning or hard launches should also be inspected carefully. A clean, standard Polo GTI with a proper service history can be a great used buy, but a modified or badly treated one can quickly become expensive.

The Ford Mustang GT is one of the most compelling buys on this list.

Ford Mustang GT

If your budget is bigger and you own shares in the local petrol station, the Ford Mustang GT is one of the most compelling buys on this list. With a naturally aspirated 5.0l V8, rear-wheel drive and proper muscle-car presence, it offers something very different to the smaller, lighter options.

In facelifted 2019 form, the Mustang GT produced 331kW and 529Nm of torque, sent through Ford’s 10-speed automatic transmission. That makes it one of the most powerful cars in this group by some margin, but the appeal is not only in the numbers. The V8 soundtrack, long bonnet and old-school character give the Mustang a sense of occasion that few similarly priced used cars can match.

It is not a small, sharp point-to-point car, and it does not try to be. It is bigger, heavier and more relaxed in the way it goes about things, but that is also central to its appeal. It feels more like a grand tourer than an out-and-out sports car, with strong straight-line performance, a comfortable driving position and enough presence to make even a short drive feel like an event.

As always, condition matters. Buyers should pay attention to the 10-speed automatic gearbox, especially any harsh shifts, hesitation, clunks or confusion at low speeds. S550-generation Mustangs have also been associated with air-conditioning evaporator and condenser issues, while V8 models should be checked carefully for oil leaks, coolant loss, misfires, fuel smells, rough running and signs of overheating, especially if they have been modified. Rear tyres, brakes and suspension wear should also be inspected closely, because a Mustang GT that has been driven hard will not be cheap to put right.