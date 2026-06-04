Hyundai South Africa issues recall for Tucson N Line

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The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has alerted consumers to the recall of some Hyundai Tucson NX4 N-Line vehicles as notified by Hyundai Automotive South Africa.

The recall affects 337 vehicles sold in 2023.

The impacted SUVs may have an issue relating to the forward collision avoidance (FCA) system. Some vehicles might experience unintended emergency braking due to FCA-sensitive operation, which may create a safety risk and increase the likelihood of a collision.

Owners of the affected vehicles are requested to contact their nearest Hyundai dealership to arrange for the front camera software update. The corrective action will be carried out free of charge.

Questions relating to the recall can be directed to ProductRecall@thencc.org.za.