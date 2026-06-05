Audi back in the supercar game with new 736kW Nuvolari

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Audi will build only 499 Nuvolari examples worldwide, with deliveries beginning in the first half of 2027.

Audi has revealed the Nuvolari, a limited-production hybrid supercar that marks the brand’s return to the segment after the demise of the R8 in 2024.

The car is intended as a halo model showcasing the brand’s Formula One-derived technology and new design direction. It combines F1-inspired hybrid technology with the most powerful drivetrain yet fitted to a production Audi.

The Nuvolari is powered by a plug-in hybrid drivetrain combining a mid-mounted 4.0l twin-turbo V8 with three electric motors. Audi quotes a total system output of 736kW, which is managed by a torque vectoring four-wheel drive system called Quattro Predictive Ride.

With quoted performance figures of 0-100km/h in 2.6 seconds and a top speed exceeding 350km/h, the Nuvolari is positioned firmly among the elite performance cars from Ferrari, McLaren and Lamborghini. Audi doesn’t quote a total torque figure, but the combustion engine delivers 730Nm on its own and revs to a heady 10,000rpm.

The Audi Nuvolari is intended as a halo model showcasing the brand’s Formula One-derived technology and new design direction. (AUDI)

The Nuvolari shares its basic architecture with the Lamborghini Temerario but receives significant Audi-specific development. Designed for lightweight construction and high torsional rigidity, the car combines proven Audi Space Frame technology with a carbon exterior, a first for Audi.

Its track-attacking prowess is enhanced by active aerodynamics with a drag-reduction system, F1-inspired energy deployment and regeneration strategies, and a carbon-ceramic braking system.

There are four drive settings selected via a steering wheel-mounted dial, including an E-Hybrid all-electric mode for short-distance use.

The Nuvolari rides on 21-inch wheels with Bridgestone Potenza race tyres measuring 255/35 at the front and 325/30 at the rear.

The two-seater derives its active aerodynamics from F1 to balance drag and downforce, with an active rear wing that has three settings: Closed, Low Downforce (LD) and High Downforce (HD).

The Nuvolari claims a 0-100km/h sprint in 2.6 seconds and a top speed exceeding 350km/h. (AUDI)

The Nuvolari is the first production Audi to feature the new design language introduced by new styling boss Massimo Frascella. It draws inspiration from the striking Audi Concept C all-electric sports car concept unveiled in Milan in September.

The mid-engine layout defines the proportions, resulting in a monolithic volume, a powerful stance, and a strong presence, said Audi. The exterior is characterised by Audi’s new signature colour, Titanium, a paint also used on the Audi Concept C and the Audi Formula 1 race car.

The interior has a reduced architecture that concentrates all controls on essential functions and positions them directly within the driver’s field of view. Lightweight seats with a carbon fibre structure complement the driver-orientated interior concept.

Audi will build only 499 Nuvolari examples worldwide, with deliveries beginning in the first half of 2027. European pricing starts at about €600,000 (around R11.4m before taxes and duties).

Rather than reviving the R8 badge, Audi chose the car’s name in honour of legendary racing driver Tazio Nuvolari, who competed for Auto Union, one of Audi’s predecessor companies, during the 1930s.